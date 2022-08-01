Elders condemn hate leaflets as police dismiss Uasin Gishu exodus claims

Elders from different communities in Uasin Gishu have condemned leaflets that warned some communities to leave the county ahead of next week’s General Election.

They spoke as police dismissed claims that some communities had begun fleeing the county fearing possible clashes during and after the August 9 elections.

Speaking on Monday morning just before Deputy President William Ruto and his running mate Rigathi Gachagua led a rally in Eldoret, the elders urged the relevant government agencies to investigate the origin of the leaflets that have allegedly warned certain communities against voting in a certain manner.

“We want to insist that no one will be told to leave because we have lived as one people and even inter-married. Everyone has the right to live anywhere and as elders, we want everyone to live in peace during this election period,” said Kaburwo council of elders chairperson John Yego at a press briefing in Eldoret.

He said they support peaceful coexistence in the region.

NCIC report

The elders’ remarks came a month after they rubbished a National Cohesion and Integration Commission (NCIC) report that named the county among potential election violence hotspots this year and demanded an apology.

They had accused some politicians of buying youths alcohol to influence them to cause violence.

Rejecting panic claims, Uasin Gishu Deputy Police Commander Zacchaeus Ng’eno said the only people leaving Eldoret are students and voters who registered somewhere else and will vote in those areas.

“Those propagating contrary information are prophets of doom,” said Mr Ng’eno.

He said security officers had put in place proper measures to ensure safety for all residents and there was no cause for alarm.

Kenya Kwanza calls for peace

On Monday, some Kenya Kwanza leaders called for political tolerance and peaceful coexistence in the region ahead of the polls.

“People from this region will vote for whoever they want even though we know a majority will vote for Deputy President William Ruto,” said Elgeyo Marakwet Senator Kipchumba Murkomen at the Kenya Kwanza rally in Eldoret.

“But there will be those who will vote for a different candidate. It is their democratic right and we are going to respect that democratic right.”

The second-term senator is defending his seat on a United Democratic Alliance (UDA) ticket.

Kapseret MP Oscar Sudi said they wanted peaceful coexistence.

“I want to tell all residents that nobody should move out of this county because of elections,” he said.

“I want to assure you that we will have peace in this region … No matter what happens, we must live peacefully and united as one.”

Elders from different communities living in Uasin Gishu County during a press conference at Uasin Gishu County headquarters in Eldoret town on August 01, 2022. They addressed circulation of hate leaflets that a certain community should leave the region during this General Election, calling on the relevant authorities to investigate and take action. Photo credit: Jared Nyataya | Nation Media Group

Prosecute hate mongers

Representing the Luo council of elders, elder Roman Kodero urged State agencies to bring to book those who are spreading incitement in the county.

“We have been preaching peace for many years. We will not accept a few individuals to spread hate in this region,” Mr Kodero said.

Uasin Gishu, the home county of DP Ruto, has witnessed heightened campaign activities as the clock ticks to August 9.

Dr Ruto held his mega rally in Eldoret on Monday morning, just hours after his main opponent, Azimio la Umoja One Kenya’s Raila Odinga, and his running mate Martha Karua campaigned at the Huruma grounds in the same town.

Mr Mohammed Abdi, representing Borana elders in Uasin Gishu, said the region’s economy is thriving due to peace and cautioned residents against divisions on tribal lines.

“Since 1978, when we moved here, we have lived together peacefully. As business people, we are enjoying a 24-hour economy due to peaceful coexistence in this region,” he said.

Mr Zacharia Mutheki of the Agikuyu council of elders condemned those spreading hatred in the region.

“Everyone should be allowed to choose the leader they want as a democratic right. All we want is peace and we should not accept to be divided,” he stated.

Curse

Representing the Gusii community, elder David Nyambane from the Gusii council of elders said the elders will curse those who spread the leaflets.

“This region has been accommodative to all candidates and we want to champion peace. I believe there are a few elements who want to cause tension for political gain,” he said.

Like the police, members of Bungle la Mwananchi dismissed allegations that some communities were fleeing Uasin Gishu, claiming they were meant to plant fear in residents.

“Those spreading such rumours are individuals with ill motives meant to scare voters and portray Uasin Gishu as a volatile county ahead of August 9 polls,” said Nicholas Kibiwott, the forum’s majority leader.

“All my neighbours who originate from outside counties are here with us and they are all set to elect leaders of their choice come August 9.”

Mr Kibiwott said residents of Uasin Gishu are peaceful and no one wants to see a repeat of the 2007/2008 political violence.

Peace campaigns

He said Bunge la Wananchi was spearheading peace campaigns in residential areas through its members to ensure the county remains peaceful.

Ms Patricia Sawe, a human rights defender in the county, said Uasin Gishu is a cosmopolitan county where Kenyans from different communities have embraced each other.

“This is a cosmopolitan county. Personally, I trade with clients from different communities, and from what I have gathered, no one is fleeing from this county,” said Ms Sawe.

John Ouma, another Bunge la Mwananchi member, said there is relative peace in Uasin Gishu ahead of the polls.