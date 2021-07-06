Eastern Regional Commissioner Isaiah Nakoru outlines plan to tackle insecurity

Eastern Regional Commissioner Isaiah Nakoru has revealed the details of an elaborate operation aimed at ending insecurity in his jurisdiction.

Politics, clandestine interests, legal and illegal livestock businesses and a mixture of traditional feuds that run concurrently have recently triggered a deadly mix of violence in Isiolo and Marsabit counties and parts of Samburu County.

In Isiolo, where 19 people have been killed in the last five weeks, a police post had been established on the Isiolo-Wajir border for faster reporting and response to security incidents.

The deployment of more police officers is also underway, Mr Nakoru said.

Government agencies are also banking on regular peace meetings with elders, residents and politicians to achieve lasting peace between Isiolo and neighbouring counties.

Also to be stepped up are disarmament campaigns across the cattle rustling-prone areas.

The disarmament appears to hardly deter these communities from continuing with a tradition that has left thousands dead and livestock worth millions of shillings stolen.

But the gun mop-ups have seen the seizure of 20 firearms from criminals either shot dead or arrested between February and June this year.

However, locals claim that thousands of illegal guns are still in the hands of civilians in the region – criminals and residents who want to protect themselves from attacks from their neighbours, a situation that has led to the proliferation of arms over the years.

“The feuding communities should stop stealing from each other and embrace peace or risk the wrath of the law,” Mr Nakoru said in an interview with Nation.Africa.

The administrator said several arrests had been made recently and the culprits prosecuted, adding that arrests have been made on both sides.

He said security officers had also gunned down several criminals in the last few months.

Some 346 suspects linked to various criminal activities, including banditry, and drug and human trafficking, have been arrested in the last six months.

“Our officers have, besides recovering stolen animals, made several arrests and thwarted planned attacks,” he noted.

He said he was in talks with Rift Valley Regional Commissioner George Natembeya for a coordinated operation to end attacks on the Isiolo-Samburu border.

Shot dead while sleeping

Security agencies, he said, were investigating alleged cases of residents from some of the communities in Isiolo colluding with their brothers from neighbouring counties to perpetrate the attacks.

Competition for water and pasture in the semi-arid area, land disputes and political intrigues are among the major factors in the conflicts between pastoralists in Isiolo and those in neighbouring Samburu, Wajir, Garissa, Marsabit, Laikipia and Meru counties.

One of the most recent attacks happened at Aremiet last Thursday where four people were shot dead and two, among them an 11-year-old boy, were injured by bandits suspected to have come from Samburu County.

That incident happened barely two weeks after five people were shot dead while sleeping at their Madowale home near the Isiolo-Wajir border.

A week earlier, six people had been killed in a fierce fire exchange between two groups of herders at Attan in Ngaremara in the Buffalo Springs National Reserve, about 20km from Isiolo town, prompting a 10-day operation to eject armed herders from the reserve.

Despite assurances by the government that the county was safe, residents are worried as attackers continue to perpetrate violence with impunity, raising questions about the national government’s willingness to authoritatively deal with lawlessness.

There have also been concerns over inadequate police officers to cover the vast county occupying 25,336 square kilometres, with leaders on several occasions calling for the posting of Rapid Deployment and Anti Stock Theft Units officers to insecurity-prone and border areas to avert cattle raids.

Isiolo Woman Representative Rehema Jaldesa accused the government of failing to ensure past declarations and agreements between communities, especially on sharing resources, were strictly adhered to and raised concerns that the fighting could continue due to a dry spell.

The lawmaker urged the Ministry of Interior to deploy more officers to the county to boost security operations and equip them with vehicles for traversing the county in dealing with bandits who continue to unleash terror in broad daylight.

Somali Council of Elders Isiolo branch secretary-general Idris Hassan blamed the attacks on increasing circumcision of young Samburu men (morans) and asked elders to educate the warriors on the need to engage in productive activities.

“Past elders’ meetings have not borne fruit. Samburu elders need to change the strategy and focus on educating morans so that they stop raiding the homes of their Isiolo neighbours,” Mr Hassan said.

Mr Nakoru warned local politicians against inciting communities against each other but spearhead peace for greater development in the region.