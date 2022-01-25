EACC probing Sh6.8m fictitious Arusha trip by Uasin Gishu MCAs

Uasin Gishu County Assembly

Uasin Gishu County Assembly members during a sitting to debate and vote on the Constitutional of Kenya Amendment Bill, 2020, on March 09, 2021. 17 members of the Assembly are accused of pocketing Sh6.8 million in a fake trip.

Photo credit: Jared Nyataya | Nation Media Group
By  Titus Ominde

Nation Media Group

The anti-corruption agency is investigating 17 Uasin Gishu MCAs for pocketing a total of Sh6.8 million on a fake benchmarking trip to Arusha, Tanzania.

