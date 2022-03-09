DNA twist in Mark Too's succession battle

Former nominated MP Mark Too. A woman wants a DNA test to ascertain her paternity after she was disowned as a member of the late MP’s family.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group
By  Titus Ominde

Nation Media Group

A woman who claims to be Mark Too’s daughter wants the court to order a DNA test to ascertain her paternity, after the late politician’s wives disowned her as a member of the family in an ongoing succession battle.

