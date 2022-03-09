DNA twist in Mark Too's succession battle

A woman who claims to be Mark Too’s daughter wants the court to order a DNA test to ascertain her paternity, after the late politician’s wives disowned her as a member of the family in an ongoing succession battle.

There was drama during hearing of the succession case touching on the vast multibillion estate of the former powerful KANU politician after a woman alleging to be his daughter asked the court to order for a DNA test to ascertain her paternity.

Jepkoech Too, who claims to be the biological daughter of the former Nominated MP told High Court Judge Justice Eric Ogolla in Eldoret that the late politician’s widows refused to acknowledge her as one of the beneficiaries of his vast estate.

Her demands for a DNA to ascertain her paternity resulted in the adjournment of the hearing.

Through her lawyer Diana Ndung’u, Jepkoech wants the judge to order for paternity tests to solve the issue of her paternity once and for all.

She said it was only through the DNA tests that the truth about her paternity would come out, contrary to claims by her step mothers that she was not a biological daughter of the late former powerful politician.

“Your lordship, the only way to resolve this matter of paternity, is for you to order for a DNA test so that my client can get her rightful share of her late father’s estate,” argued Ndung’u during the hearing.

The late Mark Too died on December 31, 2016, aged 60, from a heart attack, leaving behind two widows. The first wife has four children while the second has three. There are also at least four others who claim the late politician was their biological father.

The two widows of the former powerful Kanu era politician are the joint administrators of his vast estate valued at more than Sh7 billion.

The late MP’s estate includes 19 farms in Nakuru, Uasin Gishu, Nandi and Trans Nzoia counties, ten trucks, ten tractors, 11 vehicles and shares in six companies.

The late Too also had interests in agribusiness, large-scale dairy, maize and wheat farming, and property and real estate.

He also owned multimillion-shilling homes in Muthaiga and Lavington in Nairobi, Milimani estate in Nakuru, and Elgon View estate in Eldoret.