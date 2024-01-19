Devolution PS Mbaika: Transfer of devolved resources to take time

Counties may have to wait until 2025 to start receiving Sh272.2 billion worth of resources for pending devolved functions, Devolution Principal Secretary Teresia Mbaika has said.

This comes amid a standoff between the national and county governments over transfer of pending devolved functions that saw a November 2023 Gazette notice with the unbundled county functions recalled after some of the functions were contested.

Governors and PSs are set to meet next week in Naivasha to discuss the functions.

Speaking on Wednesday after a meeting between affected PSs and the Intergovernmental Relations Technical Committee (IGRTC) in Nairobi, Ms Mbaika said that although they intend to arrive at a consensus and gazette the agreed-upon functions before March, the other processes will take time.

She explained that the agreement that will be struck in the three-week Naivasha meeting will still be subjected to the Cabinet and the National and County Governments Coordinating Summit before gazettement.

The PS pointed out that the process that will follow is delicate, and all stakeholders must be brought on board to ensure seamless transfer of functions.

Ms Mbaika said that 12 sectors have been identified as still holding onto devolved functions and issues must be ironed out, even as she assured that they will meet the 60-day deadline set by President William Ruto.

The sectors are trade, regional development, tourism, wildlife and culture, agriculture, health, energy, lands, public works, housing and urban development, education, and environment and disaster management.

“The transfer of functions is not just the gazettement but involves so many factors. We have to ensure we have the resources accompanying the functions, and capacity in the two levels of government to manage the functions,” said Ms Mbaika.

“We will then have agreement on when we can carry out the transfer whether it is this year or next year,” she added.

An IGRTC report on the transfer of pending devolved functions revealed that the national government is performing various elements of at least 10 decentralised functions worth Sh272.2 billion.

IGRTC chairperson Kithinji Kiragu echoed the PS’s sentiments, saying the transfer of functions and attendant resources is not a one-off process and gazetting them is just the start.

“After gazetting, we have to agree what budgetary resources need to be rationalised, staff to move from national to county governments, capacity building, and structures that need to be streamlined,” said Mr Kiragu.

He said that the Sh272.2 billion figure was based on costing done by the different sector technical task teams that worked on the unbundling and delineation of the pending functions.

“We were, however, unable to meet the National Treasury and budget officers in the different State departments to identify what resources, personnel and more need to move,” he said.