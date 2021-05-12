DCI officers nab blogger over fake court order on conjugal rights

Detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) in Eldoret on Tuesday evening arrested a blogger suspected to be behind a viral fake court order.

The blogger is said to have peddled false claims that a court had issued an order for a man to grant his wife conjugal rights, and directed an Officer Commanding Eldoret police station to supervise its implementation.

The arrest of the blogger came after Eldoret chief Magistrate Linus Kassan wrote to DCI requesting them to investigate the origin of the alleged order, which had gone viral on various social media platforms.

In the complaint letter, the Magistrate stated, “I have attached a post by a certain blogger about a fictitious court order directing OCS to implement a non-existing court order, which, to say less, requires (the) performance of an act that can never be supervised.”

Mr Kassan regretted that the post had been shared widely and demeaned the reputation of the Eldoret court and police.

Moved in swiftly

DCI officers moved in swiftly and arrested the suspect on Tuesday evening.

Uasin Gishu County Criminal Investigation Officer CCIO Ali Bule Samatar confirmed the arrest.

“The suspect has been arrested and he will be arraigned in court tomorrow as the investigating officer will be seeking more time to detain him for further investigation before charging him appropriately,” said Mr Samatar who was reluctant to reveal the identity of the suspect.

DCI officers said the suspect was arrested in Eldoret town.

Members of the Eldoret Court Users Committee hailed the police and Judiciary for moving swiftly to arrest the suspect.