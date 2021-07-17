DCI names another self-confessed serial killer ahead of court date

Evans Juma Wanjala

Evans Juma Wanjala, who has confessed to the defilement and murder of five girls between December 31, 2019 and June 15, 2021. 

Photo credit: Pool
logo (1)

By  Titus Ominde

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Evans Wanjala Juma, who escaped the police drag net for more than two years, was arrested on June 16 after CCTV footage showed him in the company of his latest victim, 13-year-old Linda Cherono

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) has revealed the identity of the suspect behind bizarre killings of minors in Moi’s Bridge. 

Editor's picks

More from Counties

  1. Revealed: ‘The butcher of Moi’s Bridge’

  2. Kilifi disputes ministry's Covid-19 report

  3. Over 2,000 face hunger, water shortage in Lamu villages

  4. 'Political detractors to blame for Laikipia budget impasse'

  5. Together until the end: Couple dies one day apart

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.