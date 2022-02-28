Dawn crash claim five along Kisii-Nyamira highway

Photo credit: Pool I Nation Media Group

By  Steve Mokaya

Nation Media Group

A grisly road accident claimed five lives on Monday morning at Nyabioto, along Kisii-Nyamira highway, leaving several others with serious injuries.

