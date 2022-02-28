Dawn crash claim five along Kisii-Nyamira highway
A grisly road accident claimed five lives on Monday morning at Nyabioto, along Kisii-Nyamira highway, leaving several others with serious injuries.
Nyamira traffic commander, Margaret Kariuki said four men and a woman died on the spot while the injured were rushed to Kisii Teaching and Referral Hospital.
Nyamira County Commissioner Michael Lesimam said the bodied are preserved at the Nyamira County and Referral Hospital Mortuary.
"A matatu hit a lorry that was parked beside the road. Investigations have started to ascertain the exact cause of the accident," he said.
Traffic flow was disrupted following the 4am accident.
