Date set for Mzee Jackson Kibor’s burial

Mzee Jackson Kibor, the controversial Uasin Gishu farmer and politician who died last week aged 88, will be buried on April 1 at his home in Kabenes.

Mzee Kibor will be buried next to his first wife Mama Mary, according to his wishes.

His eldest son, Mr Philip Kimutai, said his father had indicated where he wanted to be buried, months before his demise on April 18.

He died at St Luke's Orthopedic and Trauma Hospital due to the effects of long Covid-19.

“He had marked the location for his grave and that is where we shall bury him,” Mr Kimutai told the Nation.

The family has also revealed that Mzee Kibor had instructed them not to hold any harambee (fundraiser) to offset his hospital and burial expenses, because he believed he was a man of means.

For his burial ceremony, the family plans to slaughter at least seven bulls and over 50 goats.

“We shall slaughter at least seven bulls, which have already been selected from his herds, as well as over 50 goats because we expect people from all walks of life, including high-ranking politicians from across the political divide since Mzee Kibor was a man of the people,” Mr Kimutai said.

The late Mzee Jackson Kibor's widows Josephine from (left), Eunita and Naomi, mourn the passing on at their home in Kabenes, Uasin Gishu County on March 17, 2022. Kibor died on Wednesday night. Photo credit: Jared Nyataya I Nation Media Group

The family is also open to the participation of those who supported the famed ‘Men’s Conference chairman’ in his burial arrangements, with the event’s national convener, Mr Albert Kochei, revealing that they will declare the chairman’s position vacant on his burial day.

Mr Kimutai said because their father was regarded as the chairman to the famed event, the family will not limit any planned rites for his burial.

“Mzee had a special place in the hearts of his menfolk, and thus he was given a role in the men’s conference. If the group has any arrangement for his send-off, we will gladly accept it,” he added.

Participants at the first Eldoret City Men Only Congress held at Nobel Hotel in Eldoret town, Uasin Gishu County on October 21, 2019. Veteran politician and farmer Jackson Kibor was the guest speaker.

Photo credit: Jared Nyataya | Nation Media Group

Mr Kochei told the Nation Tuesday that they will fully and actively take part in the burial ceremony as an honour to their fallen chairman.

“On that day, all men are advised against adorning their pockets with rose flowers just as our chairman explained in our maiden conference in Eldoret in 2019,” he said.

“On his burial day, we will declare the chairman’s position vacant and a committee will be formed with the aim of picking a successor.”

Mzee Kibor was born in Kipkabus, Uasin Gishu, in 1934. His mother had moved with him to their Nandi home but she died when he was just six years old. His father had died when he was a toddler.

Abject poverty forced him to drop out of school at Standard Five.

He would return to Kipkabus to immerse himself in casual jobs at a tanning company while he lived with his uncle.

He rose to build multibillion-shilling empire, with over 4,600 acres of land spread across Uasin Gishu and Trans Nzoia counties.