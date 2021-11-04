Dashed hopes for starving Kenyans as ambitious irrigation projects stall

Margaret Cherop Lokari, a resident at Wei Wei in Sigor, West Pokot County drinks water from a water point provided for, on each plot at Sigor Wei Wei Phase Three Project in the semi-arid region.

Photo credit: File

By  Barnabas Bii

When the government launched numerous irrigation schemes in semi-arid counties in the North Rift region, pastoral communities hoped the projects would enhance food security, but several years later they have either failed to kick off or stalled.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.