Cyclone Jobo to have minimal impact on Kenyan coastline-Met

Fishermen and mariners have been advised to be vigilant as the imminent landfall of Tropical Cyclone Jobo is expected to hit the East African nation’s coast.

In an advisory, the Kenya Maritime Authority (KMA) and the Kenya Metrological department, however, said there will be minimal effect of the cyclone on the Kenyan coastline along the Indian Ocean.

Winds of 19 knots are expected to hit parts of Mombasa and Kwale coastlines while Lamu is expected to be calm with winds of up to 13 knots.

"KMA however advises all fisher folk, all operating vessels, passengers and the general public venturing into the sea during this per to maintain caution ajd continue to follow up on weather updates which will be disseminated in case of any significant changes observed," stated the advisory which was signed by KMA Director General Robert Njue.

The director advised fishermen and all those using the Indian ocean to take caution and reach the Authority's regional maritime rescue coordination centre in case of emergency.

In Tanzania, the country's Metrological department had warned its citizens to avoid the coastal line as the strong winds are likely to cause loss of life and property.

The Tanzania Meteorological Agency estimated that Cyclone Jobo would reach wind speeds of up to 65 kilometre per hour at its coastline of Dar es Salaam and Zanzibar.

The cyclone however, reportedly made a weak land fall on Tanzania’s coastline on Sunday after losing its momentum.

The Metrological authority had stated that tropical storm was expected to cause heavy rains around the coastal areas of Mtwara, Lindi, Lake Victoria, Dar es Salaam and Zanzibar in Tanzania.