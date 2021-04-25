Cyclone Jobo to have minimal impact on Kenyan coastline-Met

The rare tropical Cyclone Jobo approaches Tanzania’s coast line.

Photo credit: Courtesy

By  Lucy Mkanyika

Reporter

Nation Media Group

Fishermen and mariners have been advised to be vigilant as the imminent landfall of Tropical Cyclone Jobo is expected to hit the East African nation’s coast.

Editor's picks

More from Counties

  1. Three walk to freedom after spending 23 years in jail on robbery charge

  2. Worry over surge in homicides in Meru

  3. PRIME In Matungu, men and women share hospital wards

  4. KPA ships equipment to Lamu port ahead of commissioning

  5. One dead after Vihiga's unfinished funeral parlour collapses

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.