Court told how guard defiled girl after promising her a job

In a witness statement, the girl, who was rescued by a village elder, told the court on Wednesday that the accused, who masqueraded as a police officer, had promised her a casual job at the Eldoret Police Station.

By  Titus Ominde

Nation Media Group

A watchman held a 15-year-old schoolgirl hostage for more than 10 months, repeatedly defiled her and eventually made her pregnant, an Eldoret court has heard.

