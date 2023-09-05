Counties turn screw on tea firms in rates review quest

Counties in tea-growing zones have upped the ante in their protracted battles with foreign multinationals running vast plantations in the devolved units, seeking a review of land rates and reduction of the acreage under the crop.

This adds to their sustained push for the firms to desist from deploying tea-plucking machines in the estates, which have replaced manual labourers and led to mass layoffs with hundreds of thousands of workers losing their jobs.

The governors of Nandi, Kericho and Bomet counties want land rates increased for the companies with an eye on billions of shillings in annual revenue.

Nandi County, for instance, stands to reap at least Sh700 million annually should the rates increase from the current Sh100 per acre to Sh5,000 per acre. The devolved units are demanding a fresh survey to determine the actual acreage under the cash crop.

Multi-national tea companies are estimated to be sitting on more than 150,000 acres. With their leases up for renewal and the National Land Commission having mandated county governments to have the final say in lease approvals, the regional authorities are digging in to have the last word in their three-pronged battle with the firms.

The Nandi County Assembly has adopted a motion seeking to introduce harsh levies on tea-plucking machines to discourage their usage.

This comes amid revelations by the Kenya Plantation and Agriculture Workers union (KPAWU) chairman Eliakim Ochieng that over 120,000 workers have lost their jobs since the introduction of tea plucking machines.

The firms, however, have defended the move, arguing that it will cut down on production costs and enable them to remain afloat in the competitive global tea market.

Kericho: Irate members of the public torch tea plucking machines

“Plucking machines have been introduced in most tea-producing countries and Kenya is not an exception especially in this era of mechanised agriculture,” said a senior manager of a tea firm in Nandi Hills, who requested not to be named since he is not authorised to speak to the media.

“The machines consume less fuel and are managed by one person, who can do the work of more than 20 tea pickers,” added the manager. Most companies pay tea pickers Sh15.50 per kilo of green leaf, while workers operating the machines are paid Sh4 per kilo.

Multinational tea companies that have introduced tea plucking machines includes Eastern Produce of Kenya (EPK), Williamson tea, Sotik tea, Finlay, Unleaver and Kipkebe which operates in Kericho, Nandi, Bomet and Nyamira counties.

Although most company officials are often non-committal on the effects of automation of tea plucking, some of them admit that doing away with hand-picking will compromise on both the quality of tea and the country’s image as a supplier of CTC (Cut, Tear, Curl) black tea, so-called because of the manual process of harvesting the crop.

“The automated system of tea-plucking simply cannot achieve a similar quality to hand-picking where two leaves and a bud are collected, which gives the finished product a strong flavour appreciated by clients globally,” said a manager who requested not to be named.

KPAWU officials want the government to do away with any measure that will compromise the quality of Kenyan tea. They called on the Kenya Bureau of Standards to block the export of low-quality tea.

“Kenya has for long produced quality tea which fetched the best prices in the world market but this could be derailed by the on-going mechanisation of harvesting,” said Mr Ochieng.

Governors Stephen Sang (Nandi) and Eric Mutai (Kericho) called on the firms to stop firing workers.

“We will not sit back and watch as workers are sacked, impacting negatively on family incomes,” said Mr Sang.

He said multinational tea companies in the county pay Sh13 million annually as leviers, an amount he said was too low.