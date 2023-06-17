Counties to get Sh45bn from World Bank to upgrade municipalities - DP Gachagua

The World Bank has approved a $350 million (about Sh45.5 billion) grant to upgrade 77 municipalities as well as improve the lives of refugees and host communities in Daadab and Kakuma.

The revelations were made by Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua in Naivasha on Friday when he presided over the closing of the two-day Kenya Urban Forum at the Lake Naivasha Resort.

"As we were rolling out our 2023/24 budget yesterday (Thursday), the World Bank has approved the Sh45 billion for the upgrade of our municipalities. The project will support 77 municipalities and two refugee host communities in Kakuma and Daadab," revealed Mr Gachagua.

The funds will be used to improve roads, drainage, water, sanitation, street lighting and community facilities.

"The World Bank grants seek to support the municipalities' upgrade services for our people. Rapid urbanisation and an increasing share of people living in urban areas have outpaced the infrastructure and services gap. This is the gap we want to bridge,” revealed the deputy president.

The money is a shot in the arm for many of the municipalities created by the 47 counties.

Street lighting

In the first phase of the project, the government, with support from the World Bank, has already upgraded various municipalities across the country by providing modern markets, organised parking, street lighting and drainage infrastructure.

Mr Gachagua also revealed that the national government will work with counties to mobilise resources and strengthen institutions and mechanisms to achieve sustainable urbanisation.

He said at least a third of the population lives in urban areas, resulting in the expansion of existing towns.

He alluded to the fact that the country was currently engaged in a debate on how to finance affordable housing.

“On the other hand, the government has rolled out the construction of housing units in major cities and towns across the country,” he pointed out.

While opening the forum on Tuesday, President William Ruto said Kenya was undergoing a pronounced and accelerated urban transformation that needed to be planned for.

"Kenya is urbanising at a higher rate. We have 1,411 slums in Kenya and the challenge of informal settlement is with us. Appreciating the problem is the start of the solution and (the) housing project is one of my agendas to solve this challenge,” said the Head of State.