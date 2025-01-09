Counties’ billions lying idle despite cash crunch

Kisii and Nakuru counties lead at least 18 devolved units with billions of shillings lying idle in their accounts, despite the cash crunch facing most county governments.

Latest data from the National Treasury shows that about Sh48.5 billion remains untouched in the County Revenue Fund (CRF) account at the Central Bank of Kenya (CBK), an increase of Sh6 billion since October 2024.

Interestingly, about Sh1.9 billion is in the recurrent account, even as some county government workers have gone without salaries for months.

On the other hand, Sh434.7 million lies idle in the development account at a time when a report last month by the Controller of Budget, Dr Margaret Nyakang’o, highlighted about 10 counties for failing to spend even a coin on development over the past three months.

According to data released last month, Kisii has Sh3.46 billion lying idle at the CBK, with about Sh6.8 million in the development account, while Nakuru County has Sh2.78 billion sitting in the CRF account.

Notably, the Simba Arati-led administration is one of the 10 counties cited for spending nothing on development during the first quarter of the financial year ending 30 June 2025.

Other county governments on the list include Governor Dhadho Godhana’s Tana River, which has Sh1.23 billion in idle cash, of which Sh793.4 million was allocated for development activities.

Governor Johnson Sakaja’s Nairobi City County is yet to claim about Sh1.82 billion, with Sh108.8 million sitting in the development account.

Others are Governor Jonathan Bii’s Uasin Gishu County (Sh1.49 billion), Simon Kachapin’s West Pokot (Sh1.34 billion), and Benjamin Cheboi’s Baringo (Sh1 billion).

Kakamega (Sh1.16 billion), Kiambu (Sh1.13 billion), Kilifi (Sh1.54 billion), Kitui (Sh1.1 billion), Kwale (Sh1.63 billion), Mandera (Sh1.39 billion), Meru (Sh1.13 billion), Narok (Sh1.24 billion), Nyeri (Sh1 billion), Turkana (Sh1.55 billion), and Wajir (Sh1.18 billion) are also on the list.

On the other hand, Bungoma, Garissa, Machakos, Makueni, Migori, Nandi, and Siaya have over Sh900 million yet to be accessed.

In October, National Treasury Cabinet Secretary John Mbadi stated that counties were yet to access about Sh42 billion in their accounts at the CBK.

Mr Mbadi explained that the “idle” amount consisted of about Sh3 billion budgeted for recurrent expenditure and Sh969 million under the development vote.

“As we speak, there is Sh42.38 billion that has not been absorbed or taken by the counties sitting in the CRF. The money is there in the account. Once the money is transferred to the CRF account, it should go to the counties to pay salaries and also go into development expenditure,” said Mr Mbadi.

“We need to have smooth absorption because the last thing you want to see is balances accumulating in idle accounts, as it adds no value to the economy and slows down economic growth,” he added.

He appealed to county chairpersons to resolve issues with the Controller of Budget to ensure that the billions do not continue to sit idle in the account.

At the same time, Mr Mbadi revealed that counties have now received their shareable revenue allocations up to October, with Sh158 billion disbursed as of 18 November 2024. According to the Cabinet Secretary, the disbursement covers June arrears of the previous financial year, along with the July, August, September, and October allocations.

“As of 18 November 2024, the National Treasury has fully disbursed funds to county governments totalling Sh158,024,092,590. So far, all payments have been settled except for the current month of November,” said Mr Mbadi.

According to the schedule, counties received Sh30.8 billion in July as June arrears, Sh32.76 billion in late September as the July allocation, and Sh30.83 billion in mid-October to cover the August allocation.

On November 14, the National Treasury released a further Sh32.76 billion to the 47 counties as the September allocation, amid threats by county governors to shut down county government operations due to delays in disbursements. The Sh30.83 billion for October was also released last month.