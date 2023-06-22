CoG chair Waiguru roots for counties to spark economic development 

Devolution in Kenya dates back 60 years to 1963 when the country gained independence. However, the idea was short-lived due to the lack of a strong foundation.

It was later reintroduced after 47 years through the promulgation of a new Constitution in 2010, which created a devolved system, giving birth to 47 county governments. The primary objective of devolution was to transfer power, resources and representation to the local level, with devolution being seen as the key to unlocking Kenya's economic potential.

Ms Anne Waiguru, the chairperson of the Council of Governors (CoG), the body that facilitates inter-county consultations, sees devolution in the country as a great success, albeit with some challenges that she is confident are being addressed.

In her reflection on devolution, Ms Waiguru explains the successes of devolution, the challenges and how it can be strengthened.

She spoke to Nation and this is what she had to say:

Q: What's the current status of counties?

In terms of success stories across the country, key services, especially health, early childhood development and education, agriculture and rural roads have improved since devolution was introduced in 2013. Most rural towns have also been revamped in key aspects, including private services such as hospitality and schooling.

In terms of challenges, delays in disbursements have affected the ability of counties to carry out their functions.

It has also led to an increase in outstanding invoices.

Even if funding is not increased (which would be ideal), timely disbursements would enable the development trajectory associated with devolution to continue.

Q. How does the devolution period (2013 to date) compare with the pre-devolution period?

There is no comparison. Despite setbacks, there is more accountable leadership and locally defined development solutions since devolution.

Secondly, development is less defined by political affiliation and more by law and regulation.

Q: The issues of pending bills /raising their own source revenue remain a major challenge for the devolved units, how are the counties addressing both?

Pending bills are mainly due to delayed disbursements that affect our budget cycles. Once these end, the problem will diminish significantly. Revenue from own sources has increased steadily for many counties. However, it is important to note that counties, unlike the national government, are allocated politically expensive taxes. However, as services improve and citizens feel their governments are more accountable, they are more willing to pay levies and taxes to the counties.

Q: Pro-government senators have voted to reject a Sh407 billion allocation to counties, retaining a Sh385 billion county revenue share as proposed by the Treasury and approved by the National Assembly.

(i) What does this mean?

Despite the fact that counties preferred a higher allocation, we also understand that different institutions play their role in determining what we ultimately get, taking into account various factors. In any case, our concern is with the timely disbursement of allocated funds. There is little point in allocating a lot of money and then not releasing it. If the government commits to releasing the Sh385 billion on time, it will be a game changer. Of course, we would like to see these figures increase substantially next year as economic conditions improve.

(ii) What would you have liked to see?

At least Sh407 billion.

Q: There have been concerns that county governments can't adequately manage the crucial health sector, what is your view?

There is only one objective way to assess this allegation; compare health before and after devolution. People cite strikes by health workers (which have diminished over time) and forget the nine-month strike by health workers when the national government was in charge of health. People fail to recognise that, in almost every corner of Kenya you visit today, you will find improved public health facilities. Kirinyaga County is a case in point.

This position is being pushed mainly by the unions who prefer to have all their members under one employer so that they can manage membership and dues.

Q: For instance, the Kisumu County Government has applied to take over Jaramogi Oginga Odinga Teaching and Referral Hospital. Is it time for other counties to follow suit so that the national government can take over key health facilities in the devolved units?

Referral hospitals are constitutionally the responsibility of the national government. It is unfair to expect a county to fund a facility whose clientele is largely outside the county. It is not financially viable.

Q: As a member of the ruling Kenya Kwanza Alliance, do you find it difficult to chair the CoG and articulate county issues to the national government because of a possible conflict of interest?

Absolutely not. The issues discussed in the CoG are matters of principle, not politics, and this is true no matter which side of politics you belong to.

Q: Do you think it's time to reconsider the way the CoG is run, perhaps having a governor from the opposition chair the body to avoid any possible conflict of interest?

Not necessary. The two issues are unrelated.

Q: What's your view on the Finance Bill 2023, which the opposition says should be withdrawn because its passage would hurt Kenyans through increased taxation?

It would be great if Kenyans paid less tax. But we have to be honest. To finance our budget, we will either have to raise taxes or borrow more. What the government must commit to is the prudent use of tax revenues.

Q: What's your view on the national government's proposed housing levy?

I support it. I think most people have a knee-jerk reaction to the housing programme. If you listen carefully to how it is structured and what it is intended to do, it is revolutionary.

Q: Do you think that county employees should be subject to the levy?

All employees, even informal ones, should pay the levy. This is the only way we will meet the requirements of Article 43 for better living conditions.

Q: How do you see counties in the next 5-10 years?

If the Kenya Kwanza government delivers on its promises, devolution will be the bullet that will facilitate the bottom-up, equitable and effective empowerment of Kenyans and service delivery that has been anticipated since independence.

Q: You were privileged to serve the county as the first Devolution Cabinet Secretary, do you think the agenda was essential?

It was at that time. There was a need for a Cabinet Secretary to oversee intergovernmental relations. It's such a critical issue that it must always be owned by the Cabinet and now it's owned by an even higher office, the Deputy President.

Q: What can you cite as your successes?

I have overseen the most fundamental change in government ever experienced and ensured that devolution got off to a good start. Improved relations between the two tiers of government, and increased implementation of key intergovernmental issues.

I also spearheaded the consolidation of all government services under one roof — the Huduma Centres — and then rolled them out to 42 counties.

Q: There have been concerns that the Kenya Kwanza regime doesn't care about the counties and that's why it abolished the Ministry of Devolution as the first Devolution CS, what is your view on this?

The Kenya Kwanza government kept the Intergovernmental Affairs Department in the DPs office. This shows commitment to the issue.

Q: What's your parting shot?