Coast calm after Raila loss

Supporters of Raila Odinga in his Coast stronghold remained calm after Dr William Ruto was declared President-elect on Monday.

In Mombasa, locals went about their normal business eagerly waiting to hear Mr Odinga’s next move and whether he would challenge the election outcome.

In Jomvu and Changamwe, Mombasa, hundreds of police officers continued patrolling the streets.

This is after some supporters of Mr Odinga in the Bangladesh area protested and barricaded the Mombasa-Nairobi highway.

But the police ended the demonstrations.

Normal operations at the Kilifi bus termini on August 16, 2022. Photo credit: Maureen Ongala I Nation Media Group

In Kisauni, there were no celebrations nor protests after the results were announced.

People gathered in small groups discussing the results. Mr Stephen Kalume said he and others were not satisfied with the results and were waiting to hear what Mr Odinga would do.

"We are in the dark, Mr Odinga has not said anything, that is why we are confused. Until he makes his plans known, we will keep patiently waiting. We have not given up on him and his presidency," he said.

Some security officers patrolled on foot as others moved around in a lorry. On Tuesday morning, the situation was calm as residents went about their business, with many seen at matatu stages en route to their places of work.

Traders at Mombasa's Marikiti market on August 16, 2022 Photo credit: Brian Ocharo I Nation Media Group

"There is nothing to worry about, we are at work," a matatu conductor was heard telling a seemingly worried passenger.

In Nyali, there was heavy police presence.

Rowdy youths in Bombolulu lit bonfires Monday night but were quickly dispersed by police.

In Lamu, businesses were operating normally.

“We’re tired of those skirmishes when every election is held in this country. Yes, we’re not happy with the results but what should we do?” said Karisa Katana, a handcart pusher in Old Town.

“Even if we fight and burn tyres on the streets, we won’t get the justice we deserve as patriotic Kenyans. We better leave it for Nairobi to handle. As for us, life has to go on.”

Habiba Abdulahi goes about her business at her grocery store in Hola, Tana River County Photo credit: Stephen Odour I Nation Media Group

In Kwale’s Diani and Ukunda tourism hubs, it was business as usual as shops, supermarkets, entertainment joints and other enterprises operated late into the night on Monday and Tuesday morning.

In Kilifi, Mr Fondo Charo, who works at a local bus stage, said he was content with the results.

And in Taita Taveta, leaders congratulated the President-elect.

Governor-elect Andrew Mwadime (independent) said in a statement that he was ready to work with Dr Ruto to bring development to the county.

"I take this opportunity to congratulate William Samoei Ruto and his Deputy Rigathi Gachagua on your victory. I wish you the best of luck in your endeavours to serve Kenyans. We look forward to working closely with you as we embark to deliver our promises to the people," he stated.

It was business as usual in most parts of the county as people continued with their normal activities.

The county was considered an Odinga stronghold.

Traders at the Kongowea market in Mombasa on August 16, 2022. Photo credit: Brian Ocharo

In Hola, Tana River County, residents had longed for the results to be announced so that they could resume their normal routines.