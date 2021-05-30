Climate change fight: Northern communities urged to use biogas for cooking

Biogas units in Samburu

A Northern Rangelands Trust official demonstrates use of a biogas unit to Swedish Minister of International Cooperation Per Olsson Fridh and State Secretary Janine Alm Ericsson at Kalama in Samburu County on May 26, 2021. 

Photo credit: Waweru Wairimu | Nation Media Group

By  Waweru Wairimu

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • The cheap eco-friendly energy ensures optimal use of animal dung and helps rid women and girls of the struggle of walking many kilometres to collect firewood

Pastoralist communities in Northern Kenya have been asked to embrace use of biogas for cooking to reduce over-reliance on firewood that pollutes the environment and poses health hazards.

Editor's picks

More from Counties

  1. Stakes high as Kisumu hosts Madaraka fete

  2. Northern communities urged to use biogas for cooking

  3. Two arrested in Nakuru for impersonating police

  4. Who are these cartels at City Hall?

  5. Child Welfare Society to the rescue after flooding in Kibera

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.