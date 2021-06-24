Chinese contractor has months to deliver Kisumu-Kericho road, says KeNHA

A Chinese contractor building the Kericho-Kisumu interchange whose work has fallen behind schedule has until November this year to complete it.

Jiangxi Zhongmei Group Ltd moved to the site in February this year, having taken over in November last year from another contractor whose tender was cancelled by the government.

Kenya National Highway Authority (KeNHA) Director-General Peter Mundinia made a surprise tour of the project on Monday afternoon with senior engineers from the agency and inspected the work.

“The Kericho-Kisumu interchange was tendered and awarded together with the Ahero interchange in Kisumu County at a cost of Sh1.3 billion,” Mr Mundinia said.

Work on the interchange, the biggest infrastructure project undertaken by the Jubilee administration in Kericho County, started in 2015 and is on the Sotik-Kisii turn-off. But the work stalled three years ago when the original contractor abandoned the site, prompting KeNHA to pick Jiangxi Zhongmei Group to complete the project.

“There was a huge septic tank that needed to be relocated while the land being utilised belonged to a private company and individuals who needed compensation. Those are some of the issues that caused the delay in (completing) the project,” he said.

The original contractor, he said, was not the only one at fault. KeNHA did not release advance money and relevant certifications to the firm, but that these issues were resolved last month.

Key project

The interchange is one of the key flagship projects in the South Rift region, with its completion expected to ease movement of goods and people in and out of Kericho town, a key gateway to the western region.

Rift Valley Regional Commissioner George Natembeya had previously expressed his frustration at the contractor’s slow pace in mobilising equipment to the site in January this year, and had threatened drastic action if the work was not delivered on time.

“It is unfortunate that two months after being paid a Sh130 million mobilisation fee, the contractor is yet to start work on the interchange,” said Mr Natembeya when he toured the site with members of the national government’s regional development implementation committee.

He directed KeNHA engineers to ensure work on the interchange starts immediately as President Uhuru Kenyatta was said to be keenly following the pace of the project.