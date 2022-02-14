Child suicides

In the last one month, five cases of suicide among children have been reported in Bomet and Kericho counties, raising concern among teachers.

| Photo | Shutterstock

Counties

Prime

Worry as child suicides rise in the South Rift region

By  Vitalis Kimutai

Nation Media Group

Rising cases of death by suicide among schoolchildren have worried education stakeholders in the South Rift region.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.