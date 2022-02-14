Worry as child suicides rise in the South Rift region

Rising cases of death by suicide among schoolchildren have worried education stakeholders in the South Rift region.

In the past one month, five cases have been reported in Bomet and Kericho counties.

The youngest of the victims was in Grade Four while the eldest was in Form Two, baffling parents, teachers and the police.

In an attempted suicide, a girl from a local secondary school took poison for allegedly being dumped by her boyfriend.

She was rescued and rushed to Tenwek Hospital, where she was admitted for a few days before being discharged after counseling.

“Cases of children taking their own lives are unprecedented and require immediate intervention,” said Mr Malel Langat, the Kenya National Union of Teachers (Knut) executive secretary.

Mr Malel said it was unfortunate that counselling and parental responsibilities had been left to teachers.

Two children took their own lives by drowning in local rivers while others hanged themselves in their parents’ homes.

In 2021, some 30 cases of suicides were reported in Bomet County alone, out of which 14 were of schoolchildren.

The county previously used to register an average of six to10 cases a year.

“It is important, as parents, guardians, teachers, the clergy and the society as a whole, that we look into the root cause of the sad and unfortunate cases in learning institutions,” said Mr Alfred Rop, the Bureti Knut executive secretary.

“We have to stem the tide and save the lives of children from being lost through such incidents.”

The unionists said the Ministry of Education should set aside money to hire professional counsellors at schools across the country.

Pastors have stepped in to fill the void but they are not enough.

Teenage pregnancies, lack of school fees, domestic disputes, terminal illnesses, drug and substance abuse are some of the issues that have triggered suicides in the region.

Bomet Woman Representative Joyce Korir wants the government to set up counselling centres in locations and employ professionals.

“It is important for parents to play a role in mentoring their children and ensure that they address the challenges they face on a daily basis as they grow up,” she said.

Some of the victims left behind suicide notes while others are said to have complained to their families about the challenges they faced.

The number of suicides could be higher, as some cases go unreported while other deaths of young people are unexplained.

Cases suicides among students rose after the Covid-19 hit, said Mr Stanley Mutai, a Bomet County disaster management officer.

“We have had cases of teenagers and youths taking their lives over complicated love affairs and lack of finances,” he said.