Woman seeks help after giving birth to baby with defects

A couple in Emoloi, Teso South, in Busia County are distressed after the woman gave birth to a baby with what she described as two heads. Nancy Apoma, the 25-year-old mother of two, says that when she delivered the child at Alupe Hospital, she noticed the child had already developed a huge swelling but due to lack of finances, she was discharged without knowing what exactly caused the problem.

“I delivered baby Given Aramisi at Alupe Hospital three weeks ago. My child has ‘two’ heads and was discharged before anybody could tell me the problem, its cause, and its cure,” she said. Her husband Steven Okoromong, 27, has remained silent and helpless, she said. “During the entire pregnancy, I did not have any complications whatsoever. I went to a local dispensary called Amase, which is nearby, for monthly check-ups,” she said.

“Ultrasounds were done and they assured me the baby was normal and in perfect condition apart from giving me some medication and iron tablets, which I was taking. I really do not know how this happened.” There were no complications during the delivery, explained Mr Brian Matsiza, the medical officer in charge at Alupe Hospital. “It was a normal delivery, but unfortunately the baby had a congenital deformity and in this case, this is what we refer to as neural tube defects and they happen in the first month of the pregnancy,” he said.

“This one is of the brain and the defect itself was covered and so we were not concerned about infections.” There are two major ways of forming a neural tube – primary neurulation and secondary neurulation, say experts at the US National Library of Medicine. “Different neural tube defects are caused when various parts of the neural tube fail to close,” the experts say.

“Failure to close the human posterior neural tube regions on day 27 (or the subsequent rupture of the posterior neuropore shortly thereafter) results in a condition called spina bifida, the severity of which depends on how much of the spinal cord remains exposed while failure to close the anterior neural tube regions results in a lethal condition, anencephaly. “Here, the forebrain remains in contact with the amniotic fluid and subsequently degenerates.” They add: “Fetal forebrain development ceases, and the vault of the skull fails to form. The failure of the entire neural tube to close over the entire body axis is called craniorachischisis. Collectively, neural tube defects are not rare in humans, as they are seen in about 1 in every 500 live births.”

Neural tube closure defects can often be detected during pregnancy by various physical and chemical tests. Because Alupe Hospital is not equipped to perform the needed surgery, Mr Matsiza said, the couple were referred to Moi Teaching and Referral Hospital (MTRH).

“We referred them to MTRH because the situation now needs the expertise of a neurologist,” he said. But the couple say they cannot afford to pay for the procedure. “We are jobless and really struggling and have nothing to get our child the medical attention he requires,” Ms Apoma said, appealing to medical experts, the government and Kenyans of good will for help.

Several factors lead to children being born with deformities, said Dr Elvila Pepela, the officer in charge at Port Victoria Sub-County Hospital. “[They] include congenital anomalies that are brought up by the failure of pregnant mothers to take folic acid drugs during their pregnancy period, while others are brought by certain drugs the pregnant mother was using during the pregnancy period,” she said. “For example, if the expectant mother was taking epileptic drugs, it may result in deformities in the unborn child, and others are brought by unknown causes.”

The World Health Organisation (WHO) defines congenital anomalies as structural or functional conditions that occur during intrauterine life. “Also called birth defects, congenital disorders, or congenital malformations, these conditions develop prenatally and may be identified before or at birth, or later in life. An estimated six percent of babies worldwide are born with a congenital anomaly, resulting in hundreds of thousands of associated deaths,” the WHO says. “However, the true number of cases may be much higher because statistics do not often consider terminated pregnancies and stillbirths.”