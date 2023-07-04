Two fishermen die in encounter with Ugandan authorities in Lake Victoria

The Kenya-Uganda maritime wrangles on Lake Victoria escalated on Monday evening after Ugandan officers reportedly attacked and shot dead two Kenyan fishermen.

The Ugandan authorities are said to have accused the two Kenyan fishermen from Marenga beach in Budalang'i, Busia County of illegally fishing in the Ugandan waters.

The two were in a group of five on a fishing escapade in the lake when they encountered the Ugandan authorities. Three others escaped death after they were rescued by officers from the Kenya Coast Guard who responded to their distress calls.

By the time of going to the press, the body of one of the fishermen who fel in the water was yet to be recovered.

Bunyala sub-county police commander Isaiah Mose said officers from the Ugandan People Defense Forces (UPDF) intercepted the Kenyan fishermen from Marenga beach who had gone to fish at Simba beach near the Kenya-Uganda border.

"We received reports that the fishermen were heading to Simba Island when they were encountered by the Ugandan soldiers who forced them to stop," said Mr Mose.

He added, "A confrontation ensued between the Fishermen and the officers before the Ugandan military officers opened fire killing one of the fishermen on the spot and injuring several others. One fisherman succumbed while undergoing treatment at the Port Victoria hospital.”

The Ugandan officials accused the fishermen of illegally fishing in Ugandan waters, even though the nets were recovered on the Kenyan side, indicating that possibly the fishermen had not crossed into Uganda.

Some of the fishermen jumped into the Lake Victoria waters out of fear, to escape the wrath of the soldiers.

“The Kenya Coast Guard officers managed to rescue two of the fishermen who had jumped into the waters plus one who had been shot and left in the boat,” added Mr Mose.

Mr Mose said the Kenya Coast Guards officers mounted an operation at the location but did encounter the Ugandans.

Port Victoria hospital Medical Superintendent Bildad Amase said the victims were recovering at the hospital.

“We received two patients who were in critical condition but we have put them on treatment and they are responding well. They are in stable condition,” said Dr Amase.

Police from Port Victoria confirmed that they were working with Kenya Coast Guard officers and other security authorities to arrest the Ugandan soldiers for the wanton killing of the Kenyan fishermen.

Mr Mose said officers from the DCI had launched investigations into the matter.

Even though the Kenyan government is yet to release an official statement on the matter, Kenyan fishermen have called on the Foreign Affairs and Diaspora Cabinet Secretary Alfred Mutua, his Defense counterpart Adan Duale and Inspector General of police Japheth Koome to intervene and ensure the safety of Kenyan fishermen in Lake Victoria.