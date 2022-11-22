Two arrested in Busia for exam cheating

Two people have been arrested and are waiting to be arraigned at a Busia court after being found with what was believed to be information on the Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education examination.

The two were found circulating chemistry, physics and biology practical guidelines on WhatsApp groups, said Busia County commissioner Kipchumba Ruto.

Mr Tobias Ouma and Mr Wycliffe Odhiambo were seized after members of the public raised the alarm, he added.

The two, believed to be university students, were spreading the information on “WhatsApp forums belonging to university students in Busia”, he said.

Mr Ruto said the instructions circulated online are supposed to guide examination centres on what to buy for practical exams.

“These instructions are confidential and are given in advance to the examination centre managers to guide them on what is required in preparation for practical subjects,” he noted.

Red flag

Mr Ruto warned parents and candidates in Busia to be wary of people claiming to have examination details in advance.

“We wish to bring to the attention of parents and candidates that it is time people will approach them [and say] they have examination details. They should not be victims of such,” he said.

“We handle examination papers with maximum confidentiality. No information regarding the exams is disclosed to the candidate and any other authorised persons beforehand.”

Mr Ruto warned private examination centres in Busia County that he said are prone to examination irregularities that they will be dealt with if found engaging in any form of examination malpractices.

The Kenya National Examinations Council “and other government agencies are working together to make sure that nobody engages in examination malpractices before and during the examination”, he said.

“For private examination centre managers who abuse the trust and the confidence, we will deal with them if we find them guilty of the same.”

He added: “We have been having issues with the private examination centres across the county.