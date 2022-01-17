Slow Covid testing blamed for major cargo trucks snarl-up

P.9 Trucks caught up in an endless snarl-up on the Eldoret-Malaba highway on January 17, 2022. Slow Covid-19 testing at the Malaba border in Busia County has been blamed for the traffic jam that started three weeks ago, and that has now snaked into Bungoma and Kakamega counties.

Photo credit: Brian Ojamaa | Nation Media Group
Nation Media Group journalist Brian Ojamaa

By  Brian Ojamaa

Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • The gridlock has persisted despite last week’s decision by the Ugandan government to suspend a Covid-19 testing fee of Sh3,600.
  • Truckers blamed the slow pace of testing at the border on too few health staff on the Kenyan side.

Slow Covid-19 testing at the Malaba border has been blamed for the huge traffic jam that has now stretched 70 kilometres into Kenya.

