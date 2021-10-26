Shock of fifth dorm fire at Sigalame Boys School

Sigalame Boys High School

A dormitory at Sigalame Boys High School in Funyula, Busia County goes up in flames after a fire broke out at the school on September 20, 2021. 


 

Photo credit: Courtesy

By  Shaban Makokha

Writer

Nation Media Group

A fifth dormitory has been gutted down at Sigalame Boys High School in Funyula, Busia County. This comes just four days after the students returned to school to resume learning. 

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.