Paul Otuoma floors Florence Mutua for Busia ODM governor ticket

Former Funyula MP Paul Nyongesa Otuoma won the Busia ODM gubernatorial ticket in a tightly fought primaries on Monday.

The party’s National election board County returning officer Charles Tipps, declared Mr Otuoma the winner having garnered 49,330 votes against his competitor and also Busia woman representative Florence Mutua with 30,696 votes from all the 160 polling stations.

Mr Tipps also announced Catherine Omanyo as duly elected ODM candidate for the County woman representative seat after garnering 29,273 votes.

Mrs Omanyo defeated Beatrice Naburi Nakholi who got 17, 642. Mrs Pamela Riziki Ojiambo came third with16, 219 votes.

After the process that was conducted electronically, Mr Otuoma lauded the board for conducting peaceful party primaries terming the process as free, fair, and credible.

In his victory speech, the former lawmaker promised to work closely with other party members to strengthen the outfit in Busia.

“Let us work together for the betterment of Busia County. We have been nominated to carry the ODM ticket to face other aspirants in the August polls, let us prove that we are indeed the best for the County,” he stated.

Promises to work together with Mutua

Mr Otuoma who lost to the current Busia Governor Sospeter Ojaamong in 2017 said together with others who were elected in the nominations, they will embark on hunting votes for ODM party leader Raila Odinga to be elected as the fifth president of the republic.

“All of us who have been given the ODM ticket in our various positions, let us make sure we go back to the people and look for the votes to elect Raila Amollo Odinga as our fifth president,” he said

He promised to work with Ms Florence Mutua for the good of the Busia people. Ms Mutua was not present at the tallying centre.

