Otuoma: Raila sidelined Busia in his power line-up

Paul Otuoma, who is seeking the Busia governor’s seat under ODM, has challenged Azimio la Umoja One Kenya alliance presidential flag-bearer Raila Odinga to include the face of Busia in his government if he wins the August General Election.

He argues that Kakamega, Vihiga and Trans Nzoia counties will be represented but Busia has nothing.

Addressing his supporters at Adungosi market in Teso South constituency, Dr Otuoma noted that as Mr Odinga prepares his government, he should have someone from Busia as well.

“The other day, Raila Odinga named part of his [proposed] Cabinet secretaries if he forms the government after the August polls,” he said.

“In Western, Kakamega County is represented by Wycliffe Oparanya who will become CS Treasury, Vihiga County has Kenneth Marende who was allocated the position of the Speaker in the Senate, and in Trans Nzoia they have Eugene Wamalwa, but in Busia we have nothing.

“That is why we are asking for our share as people of Busia.”

He faulted outgoing Governor Sospeter Ojaamong for running for the Teso South MP’s seat instead of going to serve the people of Busia at the national level, adding that Busia has nobody in the Azimio coalition at the national level to fight for the rightful share of the people of Busia in that government.

Accuses Ojaamong of absconding

“As Busia County, we still don’t have someone at the national level. We had our own, the current Governor Sospeter Ojaamong, whom we hoped would represent us there, but unfortunately, he came back to Teso South,” he said.

“But we believe all is not lost. We expect that in the next list of people who will be named in that government, Busia should be considered.”

He also called on ODM to consider the people of Busia when appointing government officials if he wins the elections.

Dr Otuoma regretted that in the last election, ODM nominated 15 representatives in the Busia County Assembly and the majority were people from outside Busia County.

“In Busia, ODM nominated 15 women in the county assembly … They vied for elective posts in the last nominations and nobody made it through. That is a lesson that should be learned.

He added: “If you have been nominated in the county assembly to represent the interests of youths or women, you need to spearhead the interests that affects the people you are representing in the assembly so that after the end of the five years, when you go back to them to ask for votes, they will vote for you without hesitation.”