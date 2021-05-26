Man held after son, 3, killed for fish ‘theft’

A man who allegedly beat his three-year-old son to death in Budalang’i is in police custody after he surrendered to the authorities.

The tragic incident happened on Sunday in Goosi village.

The suspect is reported to have beaten the minor to death for stealing and eating fish meant for the family dinner.

Budalang’i sub-county police commander Peterson Nyakundi said the man arrived at the Port Victoria Police Station around 6pm and surrendered.

Police officers then went to the suspect’s home and found the body lying in a pool of blood.

“He directly approached the officer on duty and informed him that he had accidentally beaten his son to death and had come to report the incident. We are holding him until the autopsy is conducted,” Mr Nyakundi said.

The boy’s mother claimed that her efforts to defend her son from his father’s wrath proved futile as he attacked the small child.

“He attacked our son and beat him without mercy. I intervened but he turned against me, threatening to kill me if I stopped him,” claimed the distraught mother.

Residents claimed the suspect has previously engaged in domestic violence and brutality against his children.