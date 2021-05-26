Man held after son, 3, killed for fish ‘theft’

Handcuffs

A man in handcuffs.

Photo credit: File

By  Shaban Makokha

Writer

Nation Media Group

A man who allegedly beat his three-year-old son to death in Budalang’i is in police custody after he surrendered to the authorities.

Related

More from Counties

  1. Woman, son and house help killed, set ablaze in Nakuru

  2. EACC arrests Bungoma County officials over Sh3m imprest

  3. Was naming city road after Francis Atwoli done irregularly?

  4. Large scale gold mining to start in Kakamega in 2022

  5. PRIME Kenya Ferry Services to be sued in case of a stampede

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.