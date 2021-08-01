Man arrested after confessing to killing neighbour in land dispute

Crime scene

A man surrendered to police in Busia County on July 31, 2021, saying he had killed his neighbour in a dispute over land ownership.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Shaban Makokha

Writer

Nation Media Group

Police in Busia County have arrested a man suspected to have hacked his neighbour to death after a quarrel over ownership of a parcel of land.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.