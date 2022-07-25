Joy as Bunyala residents get land title deeds

Bunyala South residents have expressed their joy after receiving land title deeds.

Most of them had given up on getting the document in the area prone to perennial flooding.

Over the weekend, some 5,000 families from several villages joined six million other Kenyans who have received title deeds from President Uhuru Kenyatta’s government.

Mr Peter Omieno, a retired teacher in Budalang’i, said they many residents had been living on parcels of lands they could not prove they owned.

“Without a title deed, you can’t do much with that piece of land. You can’t get a loan from the bank as you don't have the collateral, but with the title deed, you can access a loan or even bail out someone from the court as a bond,” he said.

“With this document, we can now do a lot and besides that, you are also free from disturbances by those who may want to grab your land.”

He noted that residents were relieved as some of them are too old to start chasing the all-important document.

Mr Adriano Sumba Oloo, another beneficiary, could not hide his joy after receiving his title deed. He said he had tried to get the document when was younger but he found the process too complicated.

Trouble demarcating

He said floods had hit the region several times, hampering demarcation and making it impossible for surveyors to do their work.

“This is a big step for people of this area. Some of us tried to process the title deeds on our own but we gave up along the way. Frequent annual floods made it difficult to continue with the process, but now that the government has done it for us we are happy because we can now do a lot with the document,” Mr Omieno said.

Ms Scolarstica Wanga, from Galalani village, was elated after getting her title deed in her late husband's name.

But residents want the government to follow suit for the Buofu and Obaro blocks in the same region, which are yet to be demarcated.