How tender wars are fuelling Busia dormitory fires

A wave of dormitory fires in five schools in Busia County in the past month that destroyed property worth millions of shillings has left authorities searching for answers.

A team has been formed to investigate the matter and recommend how to tackle it.

The affected schools are Sigalame High, and John Osogo, Namboboto, Makunda and Ganjala secondary schools.

Education officials in Busia have warned that if the fires are left unchecked they could hurt performance in the Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) exams slated for March next year.

Sigalame High has reported three incidents, the highest number in one month. It’s unclear why the affected schools have failed to put in place proper security measures to avert fires.

Night guards at the schools do seem to have a clue on what is causing the fires.

Initial investigations have linked the fires in the five schools to unrest by students and emerging conflicts between the management of schools and neighbouring communities.

Busia County Director of Education Thadeus Awuor said conflicts in tendering processes could be part of the reason some people were trying to disrupt learning by setting dormitories on fire.

Changes in school leadership have also left some influential individuals from the local communities unsettled after they failed to win the tenders to sustain their businesses.

"At Sigalame High School, we suspect that there is a cartel that was used to doing things the wrong way and is not happy with the changes in leadership and management of the institution after the new principal introduced a new system of doing things to streamline the procurement process," Mr Awuor said.

Unravel the issues

Security officials in the county have set up a team that will try to unravel the issues fuelling the fires that have disrupted learning.

The team will comprise county administration officials, police chiefs, chiefs and their assistants and education officials, who will include secondary school principals.

Mr Awuor said the team will seek to address the negative attitudes that had fuelled antagonism between the communities and the school managers.

Police officers guard Sigalame High School in Busia on August 25, 2021 where a dormitory was burnt at night destroying property of unknown value. Photo credit: Isaac Wale | Nation Media Group

The team will also address the conflicts of interest that have emerged among workers at the schools revolving around lucrative tenders.

"The issue of tendering is very key in the fire incidents reported in schools in Busia County. Bursars and other school staff who have worked for long in the institutions have been pulling the strings and trying to dictate the awarding of tenders,” Mr Awuor said.

The new principals have been accused of introducing new suppliers, who end up dominating the procurement process, locking out other competitors.

“This is a matter we are addressing seriously because of the level of animosity existing between principals and the communities that have decided to turn against their own schools and disrupt academic programmes,” he said.

At Sigalame High, three dormitories were gutted this term but no suspects have been arrested.

On July 27, a day after schools reopened for this year's first term, a dormitory caught fire at night while students were asleep.

Dormitory damaged

Another incident was reported on August 10 and the latest incident happened on August 25.

“All the fires broke out at night when students were asleep. It is by the grace of God that there have been no casualties except minor injuries to students while escaping from the dormitories. Some students were forced to jump through the windows after the dormitories were engulfed in flames,” said Principal Peter Auma.

The school has 1,600 students and 19 dormitories. The dormitory damaged in the latest fire accommodated 137 students.

At John Osogo Secondary, the office of the deputy principal was gutted in a fire that started at night.

Workers and students helped put out the blaze before it spread to other buildings.

In Funyula sub-county, two dormitories were gutted at Namboboto Secondary 10 days ago. Students lost all their personal effects in the incident.

At Ganjala Secondary, the principal’s vehicle was torched on August 15 by unknown arsonists.

On August 24, six students at Makunda Secondary in Budalang’i were arrested after their attempts to set a dormitory on fire were scuttled by night guards.

The students were accused of inciting their colleagues to break window panes and damage property.