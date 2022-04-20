Guards’ strike threat could disrupt operations at Busia's main hospital

Operations at Busia County Referral Hospital could be disrupted over Sh1.9 million in salary arrears demanded by a private security firm.

Bulls Security Company said it had not been paid for more than six months and could not continue offering services.

Humphrey Wandera, a supervisor with the firm, said efforts to get the issue resolved had failed.

Addressing reporters after holding peaceful demonstrations on Tuesday, Bulls Security guards said they would down their tools until they are paid in full.

“When we complain about our pay, the hospital management threatens us to work or go home and miss our pay. Going for seven months without pay is demoralising yet we have families to look after,” Mr Wandera said.

Robert Sifuna, a senior supervisor with the company, said their colleagues guarding other government premises are paid on time.

“We don’t understand why an important facility like this one cannot pay those offering security services. It has become difficult to work with staff who are not paid,” he said.

But Health Chief Officer Jonathan Ino assured the guards that they would be paid.