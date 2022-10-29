Market linkage brings new hope to groundnuts farmers

Investors in the food processing sector have called on groundnuts farmers to consider producing the crop commercially as in order to meet the rising demand and earn more from this rich, yet neglected crop.

This comes at a time when farmers in Siaya and Busia counties have been linked with a private company which has expressed interest in buying groundnuts in bulk.

Although the crop is common in almost all farms within this region, especially owing to suitable weather, many farmers do it for subsistence rather than for agribusiness purposes.

“We have a demand for 200 metric tonnes of groundnuts annually, yet we are only able to get half of this from local farmers,” said Mr Michael Njuguna, an officer from Delish and Nutri, a company which specialises on processing nutritious food.

Ensure proper handling

Mr Njuguna called on farmers to produce quality yield by ensuring proper handling, both on their farms as well as after harvesting, in order to keep infections such as aflatoxins at bay.

Jointly, farmers are able to enjoy economies of scale and meet high demand by processors who prefer buying produce in bulk.

“We have been facing challenges such as exploitation by brokers who take advantage when the supply is high and buy groundnuts at a throw-away price,” said Mr Michael Adhiwo, a farmer from Siaya.

Processed groundnuts at a firm in Nakuru. Farmers in Siaya and Busia counties have been linked with a private company which has expressed interest in buying groundnuts in bulk. Photo credit: Rachel Kibui | Nation Media Group

With the new potential market, farmers have been encouraged to form cooperatives and source for high-yielding varieties.

“We have also agreed to have seed producers among us in a bid to ensure that we access quality planting materials which are more tolerant to climate change and resistant to pests and diseases,” said Mr Adhiwo.

Clean planting material for groundnuts is one issues set to be addressed by the Market Access Upgrade Program (Markup) Kenya, which is funded by the European Union, and which also linked farmers from Busia and Siaya to the new market.

United Nations Industrial Development Organisation implements Markup Kenya in partnership with the government and the private sector.

Contract farming

In Busia, 21 group leaders expressed their interest to be engaged in contract farming, saying they are ready to sign contracts with the buyer in December ahead of the next planting season.

After interacting with the potential buyer, the representatives resolved to talk to other farmers and encourage them to take advantage of the maiden joint bulk market for groundnuts.

“I have renewed hope to go back to groundnuts, said Ms Teresia Nyapol, a farmer from Teso South.

In her first attempt back in 2017, she recalls having planted three acres of groundnuts from which she harvested 78 bags, each weighing 100 kilos.

However, securing a market was such a struggle that it took her more than six months to finally get a buyer from Isebania, at the boarder of Kenya and Tanzania.

“The farmers are among those who have been trained on group dynamics and good governance as well as global good agricultural practices,” said Markup Kenya’s National Project Coordinator Maina Karuiru.

Having learnt about the training given to farmers, Mr Karuiru added, the private company approached Markup Kenya for market linkage.

Farmers trained

Siaya County Crops Officer Davis Somollo hailed Markup Kenya, saying through the programme, over 180 farmers had already been trained on global good agricultural practices. Another 100 to be trained in the near future, according to Mr Somollo.

The trainings, he added, have come at the right time, coinciding with a high demand for groundnuts in the country and beyond.

Markup Kenya’s coordinator in Busia County, Ms Jane Nasaka, welcomed the idea of contract farming, saying it was motivating to the farmers and will increase income at household levels.

Busia groundnuts producers

She disclosed that the county has more than 1,000 groundnuts producers, each of them cultivating an average of one acre.

“However, most of the groundnuts production is done for subsistence farming and we are glad that with a new market, farmers are ready to commercialise this value chain,” said Ms Nasaka.

She recommended access to right clean planting material, saying this would enhance production and income for farmers.

In June this year, almost 300 groundnuts farmers from Homa Bay, Siaya and Busia counties were trained on food safety, especially on aflatoxins control and management, thanks to Markup Kenya.