Four people killed in Busia road accident

Four people lost their lives on Tuesday morning after being run over by a lorry that was transporting sand from Port Victoria to Busia town.

Two schoolgirls were among those killed in the early morning accident.

Those injured were rushed to hospital.

According to a witness, Collins Ochieng, the driver of the lorry lost control of the vehicle, which ploughed into pedestrians standing by the road.

"The students were standing on the side of the road waiting for a boda boda. They were hit and died on the spot, while others who were injured were taken to the hospital," said Mr Ochieng.

Another witness, Mr Felix Mudimbo, said the truck was going uphill and he could not understand how the accident happened.

"What we don't understand is how a driver can lose control of a vehicle going up a hill. Of course, drivers (tend to) lose control when they are going downhill," he said.

According to Bunyala Sub-county Commander Isaiah Mose, one person survived the accident but is in a critical condition.

"The National Police Service officers are conducting investigations, so far we have lost four people; two female and two male. We will establish the actual cause of the accident after the investigations are completed," said the sub-county police boss.

Meanwhile, in neighbouring Siaya County, another road accident claimed one life after two vehicles collided on Nzoia Bridge.

According to a police report, a vehicle heading towards Busia failed to stay in its lane and collided head-on with an oncoming car.