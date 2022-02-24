Fishermen come to the rescue of needy learners with Sh5m kitty

A group of fishermen from Busia County has offered to sponsor the education of vulnerable children in an initiative called the Busia Beach Management Unit Education Scholarship.

Some 461 students have benefited from the fund, which has disbursed Sh4.7 million since 2020.

"During its inauguration in 2020, we had 247 students benefitting with Sh1.5 million. This has been followed up by 214 more students who received Sh3.2 million in the second phase," said Mr Timothy Odende, the county director of fisheries.

Each of the beneficiaries, mainly children of licensed fishermen, received Sh7,000 from the groups in Budalang’i and Funyula constituencies.

The money, Mr Odende said, is from dividend proceeds earned from the Fish Cage Investment support the fishermen received from the Busia County government.

Beach Management Unit chairman Sylvester Kaiywa said the fishermen decided to use their profits to support needy children and vulnerable members of the community.

"All the 20 beach units agreed to set aside 50 per cent of the returns from cage investment to be used for education scholarships so that we can uplift bright students from humble backgrounds," said Mr Kaiywa.

Each of the 20 beach units contributes Sh14,000 annually to the scholarship programme.

Mr Kaiywa thanked the county government for the initial investment and for providing an enabling environment for fishermen on Lake Victoria.

Governor Sospeter Ojaamong’s administration launched modern fish farming using cages in 2019 and handed them to farmers to manage them on Lake Victoria.

The programme was a response to dwindling catches from the lake and frequent arrests of fishermen by Ugandan authorities, who accused fishermen of using illegal fishing gear in that country’s territory.

Mr Charles Odongo, the parent of one of the beneficiaries, said the sponsorship had come at the right time.

"This is a demonstration that when people unite, great things happen. I remain highly indebted to the leadership of the Busia County government and the leadership of the Beach Management Units," Mr Odongo said.