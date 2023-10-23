Busia patients resort to traditional herbs as medics strike

Striking health workers in Busia County have been told to return to work or face disciplinary action, as patients turn to traditional medicine for relief.

Health services at public hospitals in Busia County remain paralysed as a strike by doctors, nurses and clinical officers enters its second week tomorrow.

Patients, who are usually the biggest victims of workers' industrial action, continue to suffer as the impasse between the county government and health workers continues.

The strike has forced patients, who cannot afford to go to private hospitals, to resort to traditional herbs to ease their pain.

Ms Elizabeth Maloba of Butula said she had been forced to chew leaves from traditional shrubs to relieve toothache.

"I went to the hospital in the morning to have my tooth removed, but they told me they did not have any medicine or gloves to wear before treating patients. I had to go back home and resorted to using traditional herbs as I don't have money to go to a private hospital," said Ms Maloba.

Doctors, nurses, clinic officers and pharmacists went on strike on Tuesday last week demanding promotions, salary arrears and better working conditions, disrupting health services across the county.

But now Busia deputy governor Arthur Odera says the county is in the process of clearing their outstanding arrears and restocking hospitals with drugs and other essentials.

"Our biggest challenge is to clear the debt we have with the Kenya Medical Supplies Authority (Kemsa), which we will do through the supplementary budget next month. Once we are done with that, we will go on to clear all the arrears we have with the medical practitioners," said Mr Odera.

Mr Odera, who is also the Health and Sanitation Executive, regretted that health services in the county had been disrupted by the strike by medics from 17 cadres, including doctors, nurses and nurse practitioners.

The county government has given the medics, who have been on strike for a week, until the end of this week to report to work or face disciplinary action.

Mr Odera said although the county government was committed to addressing their concerns, it would not be possible to listen to them when they had abandoned the sick who were suffering in the hospitals.

"There is only one condition before we agree to listen to their grievances. Let them go back to work and help the sick who are suffering immensely in hospitals and at home," Mr Odera added.

He dismissed allegations that the county government had reneged on return-to-work formulas signed during the last strike in 2020.

"We have to face the reality that it is not possible to promote a team of 900 people within three months. The promotion of 32 officers who have passed their aptitude test will take place soon," he said.