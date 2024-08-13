Busia gets green light to host Senate 'Mashinani' sittings

A high-level Senate delegation led by Clerk Jeremiah Nyegenye has given Busia County the greenlight to host the Senate ‘Mashinani’ sittings between September 23 and 27 after completing an inspection of facilities.

“We are happy with the progress made and the state of facilities. We are confident that Busia County has what it takes to host the Senate sittings,” said Mr Nyegenye after

Busia Speaker Fredrick Odilo and acting Clerk Gabriel Arambo received the Senate team.

Busia becomes the fourth county to host the Senate sittings outside Nairobi. The first was Uasin Gishu County in 2018, followed by Kitui County in 2019, and thereafter Turkana County last year.

Busia Governor Paul Otuoma said that they are looking forward to hosting the Senate, adding that they will have an opportunity to articulate issues affecting counties.

“We are privileged to host the Senate. We look forward to an enriching engagement on a wide range of issues such as the thorny issue of revenue sharing formula,” said Dr Otuoma.

The first-term governor urged the Senate and counties to work together, noting that the oversight role done by the Senate should not be perceived to be adversarial.

“I always say that the roles of the Senate and counties are just a division of labour meant to work for the people. If the two institutions work together, then we can build a better Kenya,” he said.

For his part, Mr Nyegenye said the idea of holding Senate “Mashinani” is to provide a chance for Kenyans to interact with their leaders at the grassroots.

He said that the senators will visit projects in Busia and hold public participation forums on various Bills that are before the Senate.

The Clerk said that Senate Speaker Amason Kingi, Senate Majority Leader Aaron Cheruiyot and Senate Minority Leader Stewart Madzayo will lead another delegation of the House leadership on a visit to Busia ahead of the Senate sittings.

He said that outstanding leaders in Busia such as former Vice President Moody Awori, former Funyula Member of Parliament Prof Julia Ojiambo, former Butula MP Prof Christine Mango and veteran politician Fred Gumo, among others, will be feted.

Speaker Odilo said:“We are prepared to host the senators. We are going to make sure that this Senate ‘Mashinani’ takes place without any hitches. We will do whatever it takes to ensure we achieve our goals.”