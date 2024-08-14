Busia all set to host Senate 'Mashinani' sittings

The stage is set for Busia County to host the fourth edition of Senate “Mashinani” sittings next month as preparations for the event near completion.



Senators will camp at the frontier county for almost a week between September 23 and 27, 2024, where they will hold plenary and committee sittings as well as host some of the newly sworn-in cabinet secretaries.



A high-level delegation led by Clerk Jeremiah Nyegenye, which has been in the Governor Paul Otuoma-led county to assess level of preparedness to host the sittings, gave the planning a clean bill of health.



In the visit, the Senate team was assessing key facilities including the Assembly chamber that will host both the plenary and committee sittings as well as other areas crucial to the event.



Governor Otuoma said they are looking forward to hosting the Senate as the event will provide a platform to articulate issues concerning counties.



He said that having senators in the county will offer an opportunity for the Senate to interact with the people and leaders of the county, while also listen to the challenges the county is facing and how to work together in tackling them.



“We are privileged to host the Senate as the apex body responsible for the well-being of counties. We are looking forward to an enriching engagement where we will articulate several issues including the dicey revenue sharing formula among others,” said Governor Otuoma.



Senate Speaker Amason Kingi, Majority Leader Aaron Cheruiyot and his minority counterpart Stewart Madzayo will lead another delegation of House leadership to visit the county ahead of the event.



Further, he said they are looking forward to inviting illustrious sons and daughters of the county as well as Hall of Famers in order to celebrate them.



Some of the leaders in mind include former Vice President Moody Awuori, former MP Prof Julia Ojiambo, ex-Butula MP Prof Christine Mango and veteran politician Fred Gumo, among others.



