Wycliffe Wangamati: I am still in Ford Kenya

Bungoma Governor Wycliffe Wangamati has denied any links to newly-formed Democratic Action Party of Kenya (DAP-K), which is associated with Devolution Cabinet Secretary Eugene Wamalwa.

Mr Wangamati, who was part of the rebel group that includes Kanduyi MP Wafula Wamunyinyi and his Tongaren counterpart Eseli Simiyu, said he is in Ford Kenya to stay and has no plans to quit the Simba party.

The three had led a coup against Bungoma Senator Moses Wetang’ula for the control of the party. The case is still in court.

“I have seen people spreading rumours that I have joined or I’m likely to join DAP-K. Let me tell them that I am in Ford Kenya party to stay. Wangamati is not a coward and if I want to join the other party I will do it publicly,” Mr Wangamati said Tuesday during an interview on Sulwe FM.

The governor was reacting to reports that he, Mr Wamunyinyi and Dr Simiyu, were on their way to the new party and were to use it in their 2022 political quests.

Since the attempted coup last year, Mr Wetang’ula has since been discharging his duties as the party leader and has dismissed the coup plotters.

He has described them as children who are trying to tease their father but said they will eventually discover that he holds all the instruments of power.

“I am the bona fide party leader and nothing has changed. Let the disgruntled members leave in peace instead of causing confusion in Ford Kenya. I urge our supporters and Kenyans of goodwill to support us achieve our goals as a party,” said Mr Wetang’ula.

In the interview, Mr Wangamati insisted he is in Ford Kenya to stay and that no one has the capacity to force him out.

“Ford Kenya is my party that propelled me to this position. I can’t leave it yet. We will fight from within. Ford Kenya is my business,” he said.

Asked whether he will reconcile with Mr Wetang’ula, Mr Wangamati did not give a straight answer, only saying: “Maybe, maybe not. We will cross the bridge when we reach there.”

The county boss observed that hiding in court won’t save Mr Wetang’ula because the court will eventually deliver a judgement.

“Let him not hide in court, let him convene a national delegates council meeting so that we will understand which faction has majority members. We want an NDC, it is the highest organ of the party that will determine who real owns Ford Kenya,” said Mr Wangamati.

During the coup, Mr Wamunyinyi was picked as the party leader to replace Mr Wetang’ula while Dr Simiyu was to retain his secretary-general’s seat.

They had accused Mr Wetang’ula of running down the party, taking it as a personal kiosk and making it to perform poorly in the last General Elections.

Mr Wangamati stated that coalitions for next year’s General Elections have started to emerge and soon those vying for different seats will start taking sides.