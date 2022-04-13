Webuye trader held for scalding mentally challenged woman with hot water 

Breaking News: High Court nullifies law requiring MPs to have degrees

A mentally challenged woman who was scalded with hot water by a business woman in Webuye town, Bungoma county on Tuesday as she picked food leftovers in a dustbin outside her shop. She is recuperating at Webuye County hospital.

Photo credit: Brian Ojamaa | Nation Media Group
Nation Media Group journalist Brian Ojamaa

By  Brian Ojamaa

Reporter

Nation Media Group

Police in Webuye have arrested a renowned businesswoman for assaulting a mentally challenged woman and splashing hot water on her body after she found her searching for food in a dustbin outside her shop. 

Asha Abdulhaman, who sells gas cookers and other items, allegedly poured hot water on the woman in the Lions area of Webuye on Tuesday.

The victim, who lives with her relatives in Webuye, suffered serious burns on her hands and body. 

Ms Abdulhaman was in her shop on Tuesday afternoon when she spotted the woman picking though the dustbin. She confronted her and began hurling abuses at her. 

The woman, who seemed unbothered by the insults, continued scavenging for food and eating it. 

An angry Ms Abdulhaman then went into her shop, boiled water and splashed it on the woman's body.

The woman fell to the ground and screamed for help, drawing the attention of residents. 

Other shop owners responded quickly and came to her aide. 

Police called

They called police at the Webuye station, who arrested the businesswoman and detained her. 

Good Samaritans rushed the injured woman to Webuye County Hospital on a motorcycle. 

Webuye East Sub-County police boss Martha Ngetich.

Photo credit: Pool | Nation Media Group

Webuye East police sub-county police Commander Martha Ngetich confirmed the incident and said Ms Abdulhaman will be charged with assault.

Webuye residents, led by Bramwell Simiyu, condemned the incident. 

They said she had beaten another woman and injured her two months earlier after she found her seated on her shop's veranda. 

"This lady is known to be very rude and cruel to not only residents but also the disabled and brags to them that she is rich and untouchable. We want action taken against her to serve as an example to others with such behaviour," he said. 

He said it was inhumane for the woman, who is a Muslim and was observing the holy month of Ramadhan, to behave in such a beastly manner to a mentally challenged woman. 

Webuye County Hospital superintendent Dr Simon Kisaka said the injured woman was responding well to treatment. 

