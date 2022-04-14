Webuye rider arrested after displaying gun on social media

A bodaboda operator was arrested in Webuye town by sleuths after he displayed a firearm on his social media pages.

Detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) were tipped off by members of the public that Mr Samson Wafula, had posted photos of himself holding a pistol on Facebook and WhatsApp.

A detective told the Nation that police had not found the weapon.

"We have gone to his house and searched but we (did not find) the firearm. We believe he has hidden it somewhere," said the sleuth.

Although locals had claimed the man was an aide to a local MCA, the legislator denied any association with him, saying that he knows him only as his supporter.

Bungoma East DCI boss Peter Ramogi said the suspect told police that the gun belonged to his friend, who is a Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) officer.

"We are working with officers from the department of defense headquarters in Nairobi to find out more details," he said by phone.

Detectives suspect Mr Wafula, 23, is a member of a criminal gang linked to illegal firearms and has been terrorising residents of Webuye. He is not a licensed firearm holder.

The detective said Mr Wafula will be charged in Webuye with owning an illegal firearm.

This comes amid complaints from residents about escalating insecurity.

In 2019, President Uhuru Kenyatta oversaw the burning of 8,743 firearms and 366,00 rounds of ammunition.

The weapons, which included rifles, pistols, ammunition and grenades, had been collected at the GSU training college in Magadi, Kajiado County. Many unregistered guns had been seized in banditry-prone counties.

Gun holders were ordered to surrender their weapons and get new 'smart' gun licences after exhaustive checks.

The President announced that the government would conduct rigorous searches and background checks before any gun ownership certificates were issued.