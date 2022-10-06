Webuye man, 24, takes his own life after stealing mobile phone

Police in Webuye are investigating the death of a 24-year-old man by suicide.

Samson Barasa had been missing for three days before a family member found his body on Wednesday evening dangling from a tree in a sugarcane plantation.

Webuye West sub-county Police Commander Joseph Chesire said police were investigating the incident.

Mr Barasa’s grandmother, Everlyne Barasa, said he had been punished by his father for stealing a mobile phone from a neighbour.

"My grandson was furious after he was reprimanded for stealing the phone and threatened to take his own life, but the family took it as a joke," she said.

Mr Leonard Tundo, Mr Barasa’s father, said the death of his fourth-born son shocked him and the entire clan.

He said his son had dropped out of school in Standard Seven.

In Bukusu culture, a person who dies by suicide is buried at night by elders in accordance with local traditions.

Cleansing rituals will be performed in the homestead to prevent such a calamity from happening again.