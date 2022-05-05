Wangamati in trouble over scholarship scheme

Bungoma MCAs have summoned county government officials for questioning over the county scholarship programme, after it emerged that officials made more pledges than what was budgeted for.

This comes as Form One students report to school this week, with many parents struggling to pay school fees.

The county assembly committee is afraid that many beneficiaries could be turned away from their schools because there is no money to settle their school fees.

“There is no money for the scholarships. They are writing letters to schools saying they will pay. Where will they get the funds from, yet the scholarships issued are way beyond the allocation?” said county assembly committee chairman Jack Wambulwa, who is also the Kimaeti ward MCA.

Bungoma Governor Wycliffe Wangamati speaking during the unveiling of the Governor's scholarships program in Webuye recently. Bungoma MCAs have taken issue with him for owning the county scholarship programme and giving it his name. Photo credit: Brian Ojamaa | Nation Media Group

He spoke as parents in the county expressed frustration over unfulfilled scholarship pledges made by Governor Wycliffe Wangamati.

Parents from the county have decried the high cost of living that was reflected in school fees and the prices of uniforms and other items.

Parents told the Nation on Wednesday that they were only served with promissory letters from the county government. They used the letters to plead with school heads to admit their children.

According to one such letter seen by the Nation, the scholarship programme will take effect on May 22.

Arnold Wakhungu, one of the beneficiaries, was disappointed that his scholarship had not been honoured at Chesamisi Boys High School when he reported for admission.

Ms Dorcus Ayieko, the parent of another beneficiary, was shocked and stranded after her son’s name was found missing from the list of beneficiaries forwarded to the school by the county government.

She said they received a phone call to attend the scholarship launch last week after the KCPE exams were announced and vetting completed.

“I am mad because my son was promised this governor’s scholarship, but today as I was admitting him to Chesamisi High School his name was missing from the list of beneficiaries,” she said.

County ward reps have summoned the Education executive and his chief officer to present themselves and shed light on how the county government intends to raise the deficit in the scholarship programme.

Education executive Betty Mayeku and chief officer Rose Murunga will appear before the committee next Wednesday.

MCAs, led by Khalaba Ward Representative Majimbo Okumu, said it was wrong for the Wangamati administration to issue scholarships beyond the amount allocated in the budget.

The ward reps said Mr Wangamati had increased the scholarship from Sh3,000 to Sh7,000 and wondered where he would get the extra money as the kitty was only allocated Sh60 million.

“We only allocated Sh60 million in the budget yet the scholarships issued so far have surpassed [that],” said Mr Majimbo.

The governor previously said the county government had issued scholarships to more than 7,000 beneficiaries.

A Form One student arriving at Chesamisi High School in Bungoma county with his parent on Wednesday. Photo credit: Brian Ojamaa | Nation Media Group

Speaking at the county assembly chambers on Wednesday, the MCAs accused Mr Wangamati of playing politics with the education of Bungoma children.

They also blasted Mr Wangamati for owning the scholarship programme by calling it by his name – Wangamati Scholarship – yet it is funded through the county education support scheme.

“There is nothing like the Wangamati scholarship. We only have the Bungoma County government education scheme, which we approved here at the assembly that involves scholarships and bursaries. Mr Wangamati should stop using it for campaigns and political mileage ahead of the August polls,” charged Mr Majimbo.

They spoke as Form One parents lamented the high cost of admission fees and the extra requirements.

Ms Ayieko said she struggled to meet the admission requirements for her son, only to reach the school to find other expenses that she wasn’t able to meet.

“The cost of living is really weighing down on us parents. The requirements for admission are too high and some of us are unable to meet them due to lack of money,” she said.

Chesamisi High School Principal Christopher Serem admitted that many parents had financial difficulties, especially with paying school fees.

“The major challenge we are facing now is fee payment by the parents as most of them are not able to meet the required amount for admission. But we hope that they will try their best to pay even though the economy is not so favourable,” Mr Serem said.

Speaking at Masinde Muliro University’s Webuye campus during the official launch of the programme two weeks ago, Mr Wangamati committed to have the county shoulder the responsibility of ensuring every deserving child is kept in school.

"From today, you are not just your father’s or mother’s daughter or son. You are my sons and daughters too and children of the county," he said.

"Your well-being and schooling is our responsibility as government and leaders and as you seek out your dreams, you will not walk alone."

However, MCAs said the governor was wasting money launching the programme over and over again.

They claimed over Sh3 million has been used at every launch across the nine constituencies.