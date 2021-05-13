Wangamati grilled over use of Sh6.5m to fuel private cars

Wycliffe Wangamati

Bungoma Governor Wycliffe Wangamati (right) when he appeared before the Senate County Public Accounts Investment Committee on May 12, 2021 to answer to audit queries.

Photo credit: Isaac Wale | Nation Media Group
logo

By  Benson Amadala

Nation Media Group

A Senate committee has taken Bungoma Governor Wycliffe Wangamati to task to explain why his office and that of his deputy spent Sh6,531,792 million to fuel private vehicles.

Editor's picks

More from Counties

  1. Probe opened after Kisumu ex-mayor's son found dead

  2. Garissa speaker faces impeachment motion

  3. School dropout attains KCSE grades 40 years later

  4. Fall armyworms munch Turkana farmers' hopes

  5. Muslims officially end Ramadhan amidst divisions

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.