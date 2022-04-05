Village in shock after boy, 12, dies by suicide

Tragedy has struck Nabwela village in Kanduyi, Bungoma County, after a Form One student hanged himself, leaving residents puzzled.

It was not clear why the boy, a student at Mungeti Secondary School in Tuti Marakaru ward in Kanduyi constituency, decided to take his own life.

Prince Wafula, 12, lived with his maternal grandmother Judy Wafula after his parents separated.

The woman discovered the boy’s body dangling from the ceiling in the sitting room of his cousin’s home, which is next to her house.

The incident threw Nabwela village into mourning, with residents who thronged the home to condole the family asking what drove the boy to take such a drastic action.

The boy’s parents separated about 10 years ago and his mother remarried, leaving him in the care of his grandmother.

His cousin Anne Wafula told journalists that her family had just returned from tilling their farm when they received the sad news.

"We were outside sitting and relaxing under a tree when we saw our grandmother coming towards us wailing, only to discover that Prince had hanged himself," she said.

She said they didn’t know what prompted the boy to take his own life.

"He had not quarreled with anyone. He loved spending time alone in the house," she said.

Kanduyi sub-county Police Commander Benjamin Kimwele said police had begun investigating the matter.

The body was taken to the Bungoma County Referral Hospital morgue.

Deaths by suicide have been reported in the county in the recent past.

Residents attributed them to hard economic times, family squabbles and excessive consumption of illicit brew.