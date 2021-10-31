Truck driver burnt beyond recognition in Kaburengu crash

Kaburengu accident

Curious residents at Kaburengu junction on the Eldoret - Webuye highway where a truck driver was burnt to death in an accident on October 31, 2021.

Photo credit: Brian Ojamaa Nation Media Group
Nation Media Group journalist Brian Ojamaa

By  Brian Ojamaa

Reporter

Nation Media Group

A truck driver was on Sunday burnt beyond recognition after the vehicle he was driving veered off the road after hitting a Toyota Noah car and burst into flames at Kaburengu junction on the Eldoret - Webuye highway.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.