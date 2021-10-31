Truck driver burnt beyond recognition in Kaburengu crash

A truck driver was on Sunday burnt beyond recognition after the vehicle he was driving veered off the road after hitting a Toyota Noah car and burst into flames at Kaburengu junction on the Eldoret - Webuye highway.

The afternoon accident involved two trucks and a private car.

Police said the truck driver who died, was driving from Eldoret to Webuye before he lost control of the vehicle and hit the Toyota Noah from behind.

The driver of the Toyota Noah was rushed to Webuye County Hospital where he is fighting for his life. Mr Mwarihi Macharia, the driver of the other truck escaped unhurt.

Fire engines from Kakamega and Bungoma counties arrived and extinguished the fire.The accident caused a major traffic jam on the road.