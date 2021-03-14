Top politicians attend big funeral in Bungoma despite Covid rules

Politicians and members of the public are pictured at Matili in Kimilili Constituency, Bungoma County, during a funeral on March 13, 2021.

Photo credit: Brian Ojamaa | Nation Media Group

By  Brian Ojamaa

Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Mr Wetang’ula said he supports the revised measures for curbing the spread of the coronavirus, including the ban on political gatherings and large numbers at funerals.

Several top Bungoma politicians on Saturday joined a big group of people in attending a funeral in Kimilili Constituency despite a presidential directive for the number to be limited to 100 as part of efforts against Covid-19.

