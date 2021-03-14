Top politicians attend big funeral in Bungoma despite Covid rules

Several top Bungoma politicians on Saturday joined a big group of people in attending a funeral in Kimilili Constituency despite a presidential directive for the number to be limited to 100 as part of efforts against Covid-19.

They included Senate Speaker Kenneth Lusaka, Ford Kenya party leader Moses Wetang'ula, former Unctad Secretary-General Mukhisa Kituyi, Bungoma Deputy Governor Charles Ngome and MPs Chris Wamalwa (Kiminini), Didmus Barasa (Kimilili) and Majimbo Kalasinga (Kabuchai).

They attended the funeral of Mr Peter Watangwa, who was Dr Kituyi’s uncle, in Matili.

In his address, Mr Wetang’ula, who is also Bungoma senator, said he supports the revised measures for curbing the spread of the coronavirus, including the ban on political gatherings and large numbers at funerals.

He said the pandemic has caused many families untold suffering following the deaths of their loved ones.

Senate Speaker Kenneth Lusaka addresses mourners during Peter Watangwa's funeral at Matili in Kimilili Constituency, Bungoma County, on March 13, 2021.

Photo credit: Brian Ojamaa | Nation Media Group

At the funeral, however, social distancing was not observed and some leaders were seen without face masks.

The senator further asked the State to provide police with masks for distribution to members of the public.

"The president should ensure all police officers are given masks so that instead of arresting those without them, they distribute them,” he said, noting some cannot afford to buy masks daily.

Dr Kituyi urged the public to adhere to measures against the virus.

"We have been asking the government to do something and reduce the many political gatherings that are likely to spread the virus. That has been done so we laud the President," he said.

Ford Kenya party boss Moses Wetang'ula and other leaders arrive at Matili in Kimilili Constituency, Bungoma County, to attend a funeral on March 13, 2021. Photo credit: Brian Ojamaa | Nation Media Group

Bungoma’s campaign

Governor Wycliffe Wangamati launched Bungoma County’s vaccination campaign on Friday, urging frontline workers to take it.

"It has been proven safe and internationally approved by experts," he said at Bungoma County Referral Hospital, but noted that one must give consent before being injected.

Mr Wangamati said that a meeting of the Council of Governors agreed that county bosses will be the first to get vaccinated to encourage the public.

"We have been told that the third wave is very dangerous so we must all take the jab to be safe," he said.

Bungoma’s Health executive Anthony Walela said the first consignment from the national government was of 6,000 vaccine doses, which will be issued to medical practitioners, teachers, security teams and prisons staff.

"This is just the beginning. The national government has committed to delivering 24,000 more doses. Vaccination is repeated after a fortnight to improve generation of immunity against the virus," he said.

Politicians are pictured at Matili in Kimilili Constituency, Bungoma County, during a funeral on March 13, 2021. Photo credit: Brian Ojamaa | Nation Media Group

Health Chief officer Patrick Wandili praised medical staff for their relentlessly caring for Covid-19 patients.

Dr Johnstone Akatu assured that medics have been trained on administering the vaccine so there is no cause for alarm in this area..

"We took our medical staff to Nairobi where they were adequately trained. Also, the drug has been confirmed as effective," he said.

County Commissioner Samuel Kimiti warned that firm action will be taken against anyone found defying guidelines for curbing the spread of the virus.

"Nobody is above the law. My officers will make arrests regardless of status since lives must be protected," he told the Nation over the phone.