Tensions grow in Sirisia as MP Waluke's supporters demand results

There was tension at the Sirisia Boys Constituency tallying centre Wednesday evening as supporters of MP John Waluke demanded that the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) release poll results.

According to the Nation's agent on the ground, Mr Waluke's supporters are protesting the tallying exercise which they deemed to be too slow, even as they claimed that they already knew the winner.

His supporters also claimed rigging and resorted to blocking the Sirisia-Chwele road.

By 9pm Wednesday, the crowd had turned hostile.

Sirisia residents light a bonfire outside Sirisia Boys constituency tallying centre to protest the delayed release of Parliamentary poll results.

Photo credit: Evans Habil | Nation Media Group