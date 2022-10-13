Tachoni elders root for integrity in Lusaka government

Elders from the Tachoni community in Bungoma County have lauded this week’s appointment of a new cabinet by Governor Ken Lusaka, but they called for integrity in the new administration.

They said the new team reflected the face of Bungoma.

But the Tachoni Cultural Society (Tacuso) officials and residents of Webuye East constituency, predominantly occupied by the Tachoni, asked the nominees to ensure they serve residents diligently and with integrity if they are confirmed by the county assembly.

The elders spoke at Lugulu market in Mihuu ward, Webuye East, on Wednesday.

"I want to take this opportunity on behalf of the Tachoni community to thank Mr Lusaka for picking the nominees in a balanced way across the county's nine constituencies," said Tacuso chairman Patrick Lichuma.

Neglected

He said the community was neglected in the reign of former governor Wycliffe Wangamati and was happy that Mr Lusaka's administration had incorporated them.

"As a community, we are happy that two of our sons have been picked to serve in Lusaka's cabinet," he said.

Mr Lusaka nominated Dr David Wamamili, from Ndivisi, as a County Executive Committee member for Education and Mr Martin Kangale, from Mihuu ward, as a liaison officer.

The governor said the two have what it takes to run the dockets, describing them as committed and hardworking members of the Tachoni community who will serve residents well.

Although the Tachoni got only two cabinet positions, Mr Lichuma said, the governor tried to balance the appointments by considering the interests of various groups, including young people, women and the Bukusu, Tachoni, Sabaot and Iteso communities who reside in the county, thus reflecting the face of the county.

Pre-election meeting

Governor Lusaka held a meeting with Tacuso elders in the run-up to the August 9 elections. They resolved to back his bid, while he promised to appoint members of the community to serve in his government.

Mr Lichuma said the community overwhelmingly voted for Mr Lusaka and deserved a good share of the county cake.

"I want to tell our people from the three wards of Ndivisi, Mihuu and Maraka that they should be patient and await more appointments in various positions since chief officers and directors haven't been picked yet,” he said.