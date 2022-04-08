Speaker Lusaka no-show in his own fete at DP Ruto’s home

Senate Speaker Kenneth Lusaka failed to show up for his unveiling as Kenya Kwanza’s Bungoma gubernatorial aspirant at Deputy President William Ruto’s home in Karen, Nairobi, on Wednesday, embarrassing the coalition’s leaders who had gathered for the ceremony.

Mr Lusaka was to be unveiled at 8am by the DP and Ford Kenya leader Moses Wetangúla, alongside a Samburu gubernatorial aspirant. The former governor only turned up later in the day at 3pm, after the event had been concluded, saying he had been attending an event in Nairobi.

Trouble began when Mr Lusaka’s phone went unanswered, as each of the leaders, including Dr Ruto's personal aide Farouk Kibet, tried frantically to reach him. All had been set for the event that featured in the DP’s tightly packed campaign schedule.

After hours of waiting and unsuccessful phone calls, the DP and Mr Wetangúla had to lead the evidently gloomy Bungoma leaders in unveiling the Samburu governor as part of the United Democratic Alliance’s (UDA) campaign team.

Mr Wetangúla had earlier rallied Ford Kenya party leaders, including Kabuchai MP Majimbo Kalasinga and Bungoma Woman Rep Catherine Wambilianga, to report at DP Ruto's home by 8am on Wednesday for the occasion.

This happened as Dr Ruto whipped up pro-UDA elected leaders from Bungoma, including MPs Mwambu Mabonga (Bumula), Dan Wanyama (Webuye West), Fred Kapondi (Mt Elgon) and Didmus Barasa (Kimilili) to turn up in solidarity with their Ford Kenya counterparts to help with Mr Lusaka’s unveiling.

Mr Hillary Chongwony, Ford Kenya Deputy Secretary General Millicent Obudho, Ford Kenya party leader Moses Wetang'ula and Senate Speaker Kenneth Lusaka at Lusaka's home in Mapera village, Kamukuywa ward, on March 11, 2022 when Mr Lusaka officially ditched the Jubilee party for Ford Kenya. Photo credit: Brian Ojamaa | Nation Media Group

Reached for comment on the day’s events, Mr Lusaka said on Thursday that he didn’t have to be present physically. He said he was away chairing the International Conference on the Great Lakes Region (ICGLR).

'I am the President'

“Greetings from here. I have been chairing an international conference, i.e ICGLR. I am the President. I didn’t have to be there physically,” he said.

“People should remember that I am still the Speaker and President of ICGLR,” he stated.

Following Mr Lusaka’s no-show at the Karen event, a source told the Nation that Dr Ruto was now rethinking UDA’s support for Mr Lusaka in his bid for Bungoma’s top seat.

The source, who sought anonymity, claimed that Mr Lusaka had been warned not to accompany or be seen with Dr Ruto anywhere outside Bungoma County.

"By Mr Lusaka implementing this, it clearly means that Mr Lusaka is not keen on Ruto’s presidency," the source said.

If Mr Lusaka had turned up at the event in Karen, the source said, his official vehicles and security would have been withdrawn on sight and Mr Lusaka knew about those prospects.

UDA is facing a test in Bungoma after elected leaders allied to the party decided to support Mr Lusaka for governor.

Mr Lusaka was supposed to be endorsed by Kenya Kwanza at Wednesday’s event. He recently ditched Jubilee for Ford Kenya.

Nairobi-based businessman Zachariah Barasa has declared his bid to dislodge incumbent Governor Wycliffe Wangamati on a UDA ticket.

But while announcing UDA’s readiness for primaries in Kanduyi on Monday, Mr Barasa, the Kimilili MP, revealed that Kenya Kwanza had settled on Mr Lusaka as its preferred candidate for Bungoma’s top seat.

That move angered Mr Barasa, who told the Nation he was not happy. He said he would announce his next move in Bungoma town on Saturday.

It was not clear whether Mr Lusaka’s no-show on Wednesday for his unveiling at DP Ruto’s home would affect Kenya Kwanza’s support for his campaigns.

Last Saturday, Mr Barasa said at a funeral service in Kamukuywa, Bungoma, that UDA and Kenya Kwanza-allied MPs and MCAs in the county would marshal support for the Speaker to dislodge Mr Wangamati.

"We will do everything in our power to ensure that Lusaka is the next Bungoma governor. He is our candidate,” the MP said.

Speaker Lusaka, who was present at the same event, welcomed the endorsement.